Airshow returns to Ellsworth for historic year

The Ellsworth Air & Space Show is around the corner, returning from a seven year hiatus to celebrate a monumental year in the history of Ellsworth Air Force Base and the U.S. Air Force.

The air show will be held May 14 and 15, with gates opening at 9 a.m., show times from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and gates closing at 6 p.m., on both days.

2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the base, the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, the 35th anniversary of B-1 operations at Ellsworth, and the 75th birthday of the U.S. Air Force.

“This show is an extremely special year for us,” said Lt. Col. Tony Nishimura, airshow director.

In addition to the anniversaries, this is also the first show since Ellsworth was named as the first base to receive the Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider.

The show will be honoring each anniversary in a unique way, featuring past aircraft stationed at Ellsworth, B-25 Mitchells from the Doolittle Raid, and a B-1 reunion held in conjunction with the airshow — the first time ever the base has hosted the reunion.

The airshow will also include a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) booth set up by Northrop Grumman to celebrate Ellsworth being named the first base to receive the B-21.

“Our Raider culture of being ‘brave and bold,' will be on full display this May, just as it has been throughout our storied 80-year history," said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing Commander. "To be able to host the airshow on such a historic year is a great way to commemorate the heroes who came before us and left a proud heritage and legacy.”

Headlining the event will be the Navy Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron of the U.S. Navy. Formed in 1946, the unit is the second-oldest formal aerobatic team in the world.

While this historic year will feature unrivaled spectacle for the air show, the beating heart remains an opportunity for the base to connect with the people who support Ellsworth airmen and their families, Sheffield said.

It’s a way for the men and women of the 28th Bomb Wing to give back to the community, Sheffield said. It also serves as an opportunity for the community to better understand the mission at Ellsworth, and inspire the next generation of airmen.

“We’re really excited to open our doors and welcome the public to Ellsworth,” he said. “These past few years have been difficult for people, and we look forward to bringing back the awe-inspiring experience of an airshow to our community again.”

On any given year, planning for the airshow can be a several-year process, Nishimura said. Planning for the 2020 show began in 2018, only to be squashed by COVID-19. The show was then planned for 2021 before once again falling prey to the pandemic.

Now, Ellsworth is finally ready to open their doors, roll back the curtain and share with the community what they do and why they do it.

“We have been chomping at the bit to open up our doors and offer the public an amazing show,” Nishimura said. “We hope we will bring inspiration.”

The base is anticipating a record turnout of 60,000 people, based on historical numbers. The last airshow, in 2015, saw a record 50,000 people.

Other performances at the show will include the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Dream Big Top Gun Experience, Shockwave Jet Truck, the Ellsworth B-1B Bomber "The Bone,” the F-35 Lightning II, the C-130J Super Hercules, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the B-2 Spirit, the B-52 Stratofortress, the U.S. Special Operation Command Parachute Team, and the T-33 "Wired" Colyer.

Festivities will also include static displays, a free kids zone and civilian aerial performances. Show goers will be able to browse food vendors and exhibits from robot dogs to virtual reality and energy displays.

The show is free to the public. For more information, visit the airshow's website at ellsworthairshow.com.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.