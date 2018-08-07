STURGIS | With numbers for most other types of arrests down at the midway point of the Sturgis motorcycle rally, alcohol and drug offenses continue to outpace previous years.
Through 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Dept. reported nine felony drug arrests, compared to five through the same period in 2017, along with 26 driving under the influence arrests shading 18 by this point in the 2017 rally.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports 32 felony drug arrests in and around Sturgis and Rapid City, doubling the 13 recorded through the same reporting period in 2017. DUI arrests, 56, actually trail last year’s tally of 74.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, said the jump in city DUI violations is vexing, given the many alternatives to driving or riding impaired.
“It’s unfortunate with all the preaching we do not to drink and drive, they continue to make poor choices,” VanDewater said.
“Especially when we have numerous options, taxis, shuttles, rickshaws — you name it — we even have a couple tow companies that will offer to pick you and your bike up for a flat rate and deliver you to a campground,” he said.
“So there’s no excuse,” he said.
One of seven traffic accidents reported Monday resulted in life-threatening injuries.
According to the Dept. of Public Safety, a 26-year-old male biker failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 14A in Spearfish Canyon, 10 miles southeast of Spearfish, at 10:37 a.m. The bike slid off the roadway and into Spearfish Creek. The rider was not wearing a helmet.
Two other riders suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in separate crashes Monday. One occurred at 8:15 a.m., two miles east of Wall on Interstate 90, when an eastbound motorcycle went off the roadway and into the median. A 54-year-old female, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured.
Another crash at 2:05 p.m., 13 miles south of Deadwood on Highway 385, sent a 65-year-old male to the hospital with serious injuries after he failed to stop for a group of motorcycles in front of him. The motorcycle slid off the roadway.
Many crashes continue to be caused by failure to negotiate curves, following too closely, and colliding with wildlife, said Dept. of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.
“We’re just encouraging people to slow down and watch out for each other,” he said.