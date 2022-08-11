 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alcohol blamed in accident that landed a vehicle in a tree

crash.jpg

Rapid City police were called to the 3600 block of west Chicago Street Wednesday evening for the report of a crash that had just occurred. On arrival, police located a white passenger vehicle that had left the roadway and come to rest upside down in a tree.

Rapid City police were called to the 3600 block of west Chicago Street Wednesday evening for the report of a crash that had just occurred, with one vehicle found upside down in a tree.

According to Rapid City Police Department Brendyn Medina said officers located a white passenger vehicle that had left the roadway and come to rest upside down in a tree. Police made contact with witnesses who advised the white passenger vehicle was seen sideswiping another vehicle in the 2800 block of west Main Street.

Medina said the witnesses told officers the vehicle did not stop and continued along Main Street before turning north onto Platt Street. Shortly after the turn, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed before striking a tree on the north end of Platt and Chicago streets.

The driver of the white passenger vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke of Rapid City. Gitzke was ultimately placed under arrest for reckless driving and failure to provide information at the scene of a crash before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Medina said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and additional charges may be pending.

