Alcohol in casinos, medical and recreational marijuana may be legalized on Pine Ridge Reservation

Alcohol in casinos and medical and recreational marijuana might be legalized on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council voted 10-5 on Jan. 8 to call for a citizens referendum on the measures.

Voters will decide on March 10 whether to legalize three separate issues: recreational marijuana; medical marijuana; and the sale and consumption of alcohol at Prairie Wind Casino near Oglala and East Wind Casino near Martin.

The referendums require a majority of votes to pass, and the decisions would be binding, meaning the council must implement them, said Sandra Old Horse, vice chair of the election commission.

The commission keeps a list of eligible voters so there's no need to sign up to vote, she said. Eligible voters are enrolled members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who are at least 18 years old and have lived on the reservation for at least one year. Voting will take place at 20 sites on the reservation, and people must vote at a site within their district.

