Alcohol in casinos, medical and recreational marijuana may be legalized on Pine Ridge Reservation

Alcohol in casinos and medical and recreational marijuana might be legalized on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council voted 10-5 on Jan. 8 to call for a citizens referendum on the measures.
Voters will decide on March 10 whether to legalize three separate issues: recreational marijuana; medical marijuana; and the sale and consumption of alcohol at Prairie Wind Casino near Oglala and East Wind Casino near Martin.
The referendums require a majority of votes to pass, and the decisions would be binding, meaning the council must implement them, said Sandra Old Horse, vice chair of the election commission.
The commission keeps a list of eligible voters so there's no need to sign up to vote, she said. Eligible voters are enrolled members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who are at least 18 years old and have lived on the reservation for at least one year. Voting will take place at 20 sites on the reservation, and people must vote at a site within their district.
People can call their CAP office to see if they are on the voting list, Old Horse said. If someone thinks they are mistakenly being excluded from the voting list, the individual must bring documentation to the office to prove eligibility to vote. College students and people serving in the military can call the elections office at 605-867-2266 to request an absentee ballot.
The Pine Ridge Reservation is the only dry reservation in the state and one of the few in the country. Alcohol was legal for a short time during the 1970s, according to an August 2013 NPR article.
National media reported on the historic 2013 referendum when a majority of voters legalized alcohol on the reservation. But the vote was never implemented and it's unclear why.
The chairman of the election committee told the Journal in 2014 that the tribe's constitution says the council must change the law to reflect the results of a referendum as quickly as possible. But council members said they still needed to pass an alcohol code to regulate the beverage, and some leaders said they were purposely moving slowly or not taking action since they don't support legalization. There was also a pending legal challenge at the time.
But in 2016, ahead of a second referendum on the issue, a tribal spokesman said the 2013 vote wasn't implemented because tribal attorneys determined the language didn't officially legalize alcohol but functioned more as a recommendation to the council. The council cancelled the second referendum a day before it was scheduled to take place.
In April 2017, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission unanimously voted to deny licenses to liquor stores in Whiteclay, right across the border from Pine Ridge. The town had only eight residents but its four stores sold millions of cans of beer each year, much of it to residents of the Pine Ridge Reservation.
