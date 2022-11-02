 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alcohol sales may be prohibited at medical cannabis dispensaries

Legal and Finance Committee

The Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee listens to department directors answer questions Wednesday afternoon at Rapid City Hall.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Medical cannabis dispensaries may have a one-year extension to open their doors, and could be prohibited from selling alcohol, if the Rapid City Council approves a new ordinance Monday night.

The city's Legal and Finance Committee, made up of five council members, approved the introduction and first reading of an ordinance that would amend city code to reflect both the extension time and prohibition of alcohol sales on or off the premises of a medical cannabis dispensary.

The ordinance comes after the council voted to deny an alcohol license to Rapid City Cannabis, Inc. Oct. 18. The council voted 6-2 with Council members Lance Lehmann and Laura Armstrong voting against the denial. The motion was made on the basis of inappropriate location for the license.

People are also reading…

Asst. City Attorney Justin Williams said the time requirement change came forward after speaking with members of the industry who voiced concerns about supply issues with product. Williams said the current 180 days may not be sufficient for product to make it to the dispensaries.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said the state has made a similar conclusion.

"Frankly we're just trying to catch up because if the state allows an extension and we don't, I think pretty soon you're going to be hearing from a lot of people who want one," Landeen said. "Frankly after discussing it internally we decided to be proactive and match what the state is doing."

In the extension, the ordinance calls for license holders to show "good cause" for the extension.

Williams said in this circumstance, the "good cause" would be not being able to obtain product. He said if this is approved, license holders will not automatically get the extension — they will have to submit an application to the city, but Williams said he doesn't know what the application looks like yet.

Tonchi Weaver and Dakota Cannabis Consulting's Kittrick Jeffries both spoke during public comment. Both said they support the ordinance.

Jeffries said he thinks the cannabis industry looks at the ordinance as a positive policy. He said having malt beverage and liquor licenses being combined with medical cannabis dispensaries is not necessarily good policy, but separating them is good policy.

Council member Jason Salamun said he thinks the ordinance is wise and fair.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

