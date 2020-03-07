Alderwoman Modrick's public hearing set for Tuesday

For only the second time in recent Rapid City history, a sitting City Council member will be facing a public hearing on a code of conduct complaint.
The hearing on the complaint filed against Ward 1 Alderwoman Lisa Modrick begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in LaCroix Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The complaint against Modrick was filed Feb. 6 by attorney David Lust on behalf of Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors President Darren Haar. In the complaint, Lust writes that Modrick and others made "many unfounded and outrageous allegations" against Haar following a Dec. 10, 2019, meeting between the two.
Modrick claims Haar threatened her and her employer, Westjet Air Services, during the private meeting. Westjet President Linda Rydstrom initiated an FBI report related to the alleged threat on Jan. 3, prior to a Jan. 6 meeting between Modrick, Mayor Steve Allender and others about the alleged threat.
However, Haar recorded the Dec. 10 meeting, unbeknownst to Modrick.
Allender completed an assessment of the reported threat against Modrick by Haar and wrote a Jan. 28 letter where the mayor stated Modrick's complaint did not "resemble the content, tone or context of the meeting," and that Modrick's allegation is "an out-right fabrication."
In the formal code of ethics complaint against Modrick, Lust and Haar claim Modrick failed "to demonstrate the highest standards of conduct, personal integrity and honesty."
The Rapid City Council met in executive session on Feb. 18 and determined it was necessary to hold a public hearing on Modrick's conduct.
At the conclusion of Tuesday's hearing, City Council members could vote to take no action against Modrick, reprimand/censure her, or remove her from office. Any action taken would require a concurrence of two-thirds of the elected City Council members. Allender will not have a vote.
City Attorney Joel Landeen would not speculate on the length of Tuesday's public hearing, only saying that it will take several hours.
At a Thursday press conference, Landeen said the public will be able to hear the full audio recordings of the Dec. 10 meeting between Haar and Modrick, and the Jan. 6 meeting between Modrick, Allender and others.
"I've been in contact with Mr. Haar's attorney and they will provide us the audio for the hearing," Landeen said. "It will be played and recorded so everyone in the community will have access to the entire recording of both audios by next Tuesday."
Landeen said there is a draft procedure on how Tuesday's public hearing will occur. He said those in attendance will be able to listen to the audio recordings, then Haar and Lust will get an opportunity to make a statement.
"After that, I will probably make a statement with some of the facts and outline the allegations and facts in support of that," Landeen said.
Following those statements, Landeen said Modrick and her attorney, Steven Beardsley, will be able to make a statement and speak if they choose to do so.
"After letting the audience hear the audio and the arguments of the parties, then we will take public comment," Landeen said. "After public comment, the council will deliberate and decide whether to take action, and if they decide to take action, what action they will take."
Landeen said public comment is set to the standard rule of three minutes per speaker. However, the City Council can amend that standard based on the amount of speakers who sign up.
Attorneys will not be able to question or cross-examine witnesses, Landeen said.
"I think we are going to do it more as statements because this isn't court," he said. "In court, there's a judge, there's objections, there's a judge to rule on objections. We're really just not equipped for that.
"The purpose of this hearing is to let council members ensure they are fully informed, getting any questions they have answered and make sure that they are comfortable that they have the information they need to make a good decision."
Modrick's defense
Modrick was elected to the Ward 1 City Council seat in 2016. Prior to her election, she served on the Airport Board of Directors.
In November 2019, she was hired as the director of operations for Westjet Air Services.
Westjet and the city of Rapid City have a long-standing dispute over operations at Rapid City Regional Airport. Westjet has filed several complaints related to the airport, particularly over the last four years.
Modrick claims the Dec. 10 meeting with Haar, the Jan. 6 meeting with Allender and the Feb. 6 code of conduct complaint are all attempts to demean Westjet and remove her from office.
Modrick and Beardsley said the agenda against Westjet and Modrick has been set by Allender. Modrick claims that even though she is an elected official, she has two employers — Westjet and the city of Rapid City.
Modrick claims that as a member of City Council, she is a city employee because she receives pay for her duties as an elected official.
She also claims Allender is her supervisor since she is a city employee. As such, Modrick and Beardsley say she is protected under the city's Non-Union Employee Guide and that the complaint against Modrick should have been handled "in-house" rather than in public.
Landeen and the city's Human Resources Director Nick Stroot dispute Modrick's claim that she is a city employee. He also said on Thursday that Allender is not Modrick's supervisor.
"Clearly the mayor is not Alderman Modrick's supervisor. He does not direct her work. She does not answer to him. He cannot terminate her. He cannot discipline her. He has no control over Alderman Modrick and what she is doing," Landeen said. "Aldermen are not employees of the city. Mr. Stroot has issued an opinion, and I concur with that opinion."
Still, Beardsley said the actions against Modrick are being spearheaded by Allender.
"The mayor's agenda is not an attempt to resolve issues," Beardsley wrote in a press release. "It is not an attempt to follow the handbook, which is required by law. It is an absolute attempt to circumvent the election by removing a City Council member claiming that Lisa Modrick fabricated the threats, the intimidation, and the vulgarity that occurred in a private meeting with Darren Haar."
Beardsley claimed Allender "ran to the newspaper" (The Journal) and "went to the media to fight their case so that they can set up Lisa Modrick and Westjet Air Center."
"I don't think the proper place is to go to the press as opposed to what's required by South Dakota law and the handbook that sets forth where South Dakota law would go to," Beardsley said.
Beardsley's claim that Allender initiated contact with The Journal about the incident is inaccurate. The Journal has been investigating operations at Rapid City Regional Airport since August 2019.
The Journal followed South Dakota's open records law and requested documents related to complaints involving the airport. It is through the continuing open records request that the Journal obtained the documents and correspondence related to Modrick and Haar.
Previous hearing
The last time a Rapid City Council member faced a similar situation was in February 2010. Then-Alderman Sam Kooiker was censured by fellow City Council members for creating a hostile work environment for city staff.
Kooiker's public hearing lasted nearly six hours before the council voted 6-3 to censure him.
Kooiker served on the Rapid City Council from 2002 until he was elected mayor in 2011. Kooiker was defeated in a re-election bid by Allender in 2015.
Landeen said after Kooiker's censure, a due process clause was added to the code of conduct while Kooiker was mayor in 2012.
"Following the public hearing, there were concerns that we had a code of conduct for elected officials, but we did not have a policy on due process if a complaint was filed," Landeen said Thursday. "So, when Kooiker was elected mayor, he and the City Council asked us to draft a policy on due process for code of conduct complaints."
The city's due process procedure provides notice and an opportunity to be heard to any elected official affected by an allegation under the code of conduct.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.