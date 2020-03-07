Alderwoman Modrick's public hearing set for Tuesday

Landeen said there is a draft procedure on how Tuesday's public hearing will occur. He said those in attendance will be able to listen to the audio recordings, then Haar and Lust will get an opportunity to make a statement.

"After that, I will probably make a statement with some of the facts and outline the allegations and facts in support of that," Landeen said.

Following those statements, Landeen said Modrick and her attorney, Steven Beardsley, will be able to make a statement and speak if they choose to do so.

"After letting the audience hear the audio and the arguments of the parties, then we will take public comment," Landeen said. "After public comment, the council will deliberate and decide whether to take action, and if they decide to take action, what action they will take."

Landeen said public comment is set to the standard rule of three minutes per speaker. However, the City Council can amend that standard based on the amount of speakers who sign up.

Attorneys will not be able to question or cross-examine witnesses, Landeen said.