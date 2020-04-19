All it takes is a quarter to show you care

I agreed to let him stay with me.

As he unpacked his things, I saw a white Teddy bear that he clutched closely to his heart. With tears in his eyes, he placed the it on the nightstand.

I didn’t think anything about it at the time. We moved on with life, trying to get through life as young guys do.

On April 17, 2009, he said he will be out for a couple of days with his family. He took the white Teddy bear, and asked me if I had a quarter he could borrow. Of course, I gave him a quarter.

He left, and I didn’t see him for a few days after that. But I questioned to myself his need for a quarter.

When he came home, he went into his room and I could hear him crying. Not knowing what was the matter, I wanted to ignore it and go on with everyday life. But I couldn’t.

I knocked on the door, and asked, “Vic, is there anything you need?” He told me to come in.

That night, my roommate and dear friend, Vic Chavez, first told me about his nephew, Zackary Taylor Chavez.