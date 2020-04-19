All it takes is a quarter to show you care

April 19 is a day I’ll never forget. The effects of that day shape who I am as a journalist, as a person, as a human.
Most of you don’t know who I am, but I am honored to be the assistant managing editor of the Rapid City Journal. I hope that I can give you some insight into who I am — the lessons and heartbreak that I have witnessed during my life — and maybe some words of encouragement as we face these troubling times together.
I moved to Rapid City in September from Oklahoma. I never thought someone could convince me to move from my home state to this beautiful place in America. Two years ago, if someone said to me, you’re going to South Dakota, I would have laughed.
In my time here, I've enjoyed the natural beauty and loved the people.
I've also completed an investigation that ended up in the removal of a City Council person. I’ve dealt with environmental concerns over the destruction of portions of these sacred Black Hills, all in the name of man’s prosperity.
I’ve covered the state’s response to a global outbreak of an illness that seems like — at least right now — none of us can fight without draconian measures.
These have been tough times in Rapid City. But all of these things pale in comparison to the emotional tragedy and gut-wrenching realism of April 19, 1995.
Here's my story.
I was a junior in an Oklahoma high school, an average student — studying what needs to be known to successfully graduate from high school, but with a particular interest in journalism.
On the morning of April 19, 1995, my life changed forever.
I was sitting in my third-hour Spanish class when the news came of an explosion in downtown Oklahoma City. No other specific details were available, but the general thought was it was a natural gas explosion.
My Spanish teacher, Marty Louthan, was concerned because her sister was a teacher in one of the suburban public school districts, and she has taken her class to a conference in downtown Oklahoma City.
It wasn’t pandemonium, yet. We didn’t know all of the details.
Mrs. Louthan commandeered one of those portable TVs — the ones that were on carts and moved from classroom to classroom for a video when a teacher had run out of instructional material.
Nothing was more instructional that day, or any day in my life.
Mrs. Louthan hooked the TV up to an antenna, and through grainy, distorted video from the CBS affiliate in Tulsa, we saw what had happened in Oklahoma City.
The side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building had been blown away. This was no natural gas explosion. It was something more.
Through the silence that filled the classroom, I got up from my desk and approached Mrs. Louthan. I gave her a hug and tried to assure her that her sister and the students were going to be fine, but I asked to be excused.
She agreed, and I high-tailed it to the journalism classroom across the sprawling high school campus. When I arrived, I met Darla Tresner at the door — my mentor and journalism teacher.
We looked at each other, and through tears, we hugged and assured each other that everything was going to be fine.
Even though our high school of 1,700 students was 120 miles away from the tragic scene in Oklahoma City, we thought our hometown, Bartlesville, and our student community could be at risk.
Bartlesville was one of the global leaders in energy. The corporate headquarters of Phillips Petroleum Company — the predecessor of today’s ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66 and ChevronPhillips — was locate there. Bartlesville was an energy company leader.
Not only did we think we were at risk, but we are fellow Oklahomans. We take care of our own.
Once Ms. Tresner and I composed ourselves, I gathered three of those school television sets for the journalism department, each tuned to the Tulsa affiliates of NBC, CBS and ABC. Shortly after that, more students gathered in the classroom to ask what they could do.
That night, we sent a student reporter, Joe Spann, to Oklahoma City. Can you imagine, a high school sending a senior classman to the worst scene of domestic terrorism? We did it and Joe wanted to go.
Not only were we in constant contact with Joe, but also the corporate folks at Phillips Petroleum, local law enforcement and the FBI. Over the coming days, it was an unprecedented, tragic time in history.
Many false reports were coming out, not unlike today.
Back in 1995, we didn’t have “social media.” We had word-of-mouth. And the rumors were rampant. It took journalists to sort out the facts.
Four days after the Oklahoma City bombing, I went to the site. My mom went with me, since I was only a junior in high school. It was a horrifying place to be.
Unbelievably, I set up next to Wolf Blitzer with CNN. I provided reports and stories from first responders, those who were wounded in the bombing and those who had lost loved ones.
We didn’t know it then, but 168 people had been killed in the bombing. Nineteen of those were children.
Later that day, I covered the statewide prayer service with President Bill Clinton and Rev. Billy Graham. But there was a problem.
I had not made prior arrangements to sit with the rest of the media in the rafters of the arena. The Secret Service sat mom and I in the chairs on the floor of the arena.
The chairs on the arena floor were reserved for those who survived the bombing, the victims’ families, dignitaries and others. Mom and I were surrounded by people with bandages on their bodies, open cuts on their faces, families that were grieving.
First responders were in dress uniforms to honor those who died. I sat seven rows behind the president and his entourage, surrounded by people who were hurt.
The calming, but haunting notes of “Amazing Grace” filled the arena. Tears filled the eyes of everyone there.
The family members received white Teddy bears with a ribbon around their neck in memory of those who were lost.
I wrote about my experience in Oklahoma City for my high school newspaper. It was published by the Wall Street Journal, even though I was only a junior in high school.
Fast forward 14 years, and I was living in Moore, Oklahoma.
I worked for a satellite television provider, and one of my co-workers called me late one night. She asked me if I had room in my home for her step-son. He needed help.
He had just escaped from a terrible situation at an exotic animal park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and had nowhere else to go.
For those of you who watched “Tiger King” recently on Netflix, you know the park and the situation. But that’s a different story.
I agreed to let him stay with me.
As he unpacked his things, I saw a white Teddy bear that he clutched closely to his heart. With tears in his eyes, he placed the it on the nightstand.
I didn’t think anything about it at the time. We moved on with life, trying to get through life as young guys do.
On April 17, 2009, he said he will be out for a couple of days with his family. He took the white Teddy bear, and asked me if I had a quarter he could borrow. Of course, I gave him a quarter.
He left, and I didn’t see him for a few days after that. But I questioned to myself his need for a quarter.
When he came home, he went into his room and I could hear him crying. Not knowing what was the matter, I wanted to ignore it and go on with everyday life. But I couldn’t.
I knocked on the door, and asked, “Vic, is there anything you need?” He told me to come in.
That night, my roommate and dear friend, Vic Chavez, first told me about his nephew, Zackary Taylor Chavez.
Zack died at America’s Kids daycare center inside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building. He was only three-years-old when that terrible bomb took his life. Zack celebrated his birthday with “Uncle Buddy,” Vic — my roommate — less than a month before.
Vic told me that he was going to take care of Zack on April 19, but Vic was not feeling well. If it had been different, Zack would be alive today.
My heart broke. I held Vic in my arms as he cried. I cried too.
There were no words of comfort I could share. There was nothing I could say. But I hoped that moment of me comforting him, took a tiny bit of pain away.
Vic and I have been friends for many years now, but it wasn’t until 2015 that I found out the meaning of the quarter I loaned him back in 2009.
I was a reporter for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise. I went with Vic to the Oklahoma City National Memorial to be with him on the 20th anniversary of the bombing.
Vic’s heart was still broken. The pain I saw was real.
I snapped a photo when he took a quarter out of his pocket, and placed it on Zack’s tiny chair at the memorial.
I found out Zack loved collecting quarters.
He loved giving the quarters to his mother. Zack’s great grand-father said, ”You would try to give him a dollar, and he would say ‘No, no — give me a quarter.’”
Every year on the anniversary of the bombing, Vic and his family bring quarters to Zack’s chair at the memorial.
In 2015, I also put a quarter on Zack’s chair.
Why am I telling this story in the midst of a global pandemic?
There is a totally selfish reason for one. And that is — journalists have hearts. When the tragedy happened in Oklahoma City, journalists were trusted to tell the American people the truth, but also be comforting. We're human.
Today, journalists get out in the midst of disaster to find out the truth, and put to rest so many of these rumors, and they're hated. It’s unfortunate that many people don’t trust journalists to find the truth. Some think it’s all a hoax. It’s all a political move, in their mind.
The journalists I know aren’t that way. I would encourage everyone to stop with the rhetoric.
Additionally, I want you to know that we have experienced tragedy, but with a heart. It is our job to get through the noise and get to the truth, but be compassionate and honest.
Most importantly, I want you to hear the story of my friend Vic and the life of Zack.
Zack's life was taken, well before his time, during unthinkable circumstances. But the strength, resolve and friendships we build after tragedy is so important.
Do what is right. Do what is noble. In these trying times, do what you need to do to support those who cannot support themselves.
All it takes is understanding, trust, care, resiliency… And a quarter.
Zack would want it that way.
