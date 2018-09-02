Editor's note: School Crossings is an occasional digest of news and happenings within the K-12 schools within Rapid City and the greater Black Hills.
A freshman sat alone on the first day of school at Rapid City Central High School, daunted by the new faces, but excited for the meal.
"This is my first hot lunch meal," said Colin Bender. "Ever."
Previously, Bender took "cold" lunches. But he didn't do the traditional brown-sacked lunches packed with fruits, vegetables, and lunch meat sandwiches.
"I usually grabbed whatever was in the fridge or leftovers," said Bender. "But now that the meals are free, it just makes it easier on everybody."
Bender was one of a record number of students who ate "hot lunch" at Rapid City Central High School on Wednesday, the first day for public school kids across town. In part, these higher numbers are because for the first time ever, lunch is free in the high school's cafeteria.
Since 2014, six other public schools in town — General Beadle Elementary, Horace Mann Elementary, Knollwood Elementary, Robbinsdale Elementary, North Middle and South Park Middle — have offered free lunches for students through the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal subsidy through the USDA that, according to its website, is a "non-pricing meal service option for schools and schools districts in low-income areas."
CEP was authorized by Congress in 2010 in the Healthy Hunger-free Kids Act, a piece of legislation spearheaded by then-First Lady Michelle Obama that included anti-obesity measures and new food guidelines. As part of CEP, schools with more than 40 percent of their students who come from households receiving SNAP (Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program) or TANF (Temporary Assistance of Needy Families) benefits are eligible to receive all or partial reimbursements from the federal government.
For the 2018–19 school year, students at three additional schools — Canyon Lake Elementary, South Middle and Central — will also eat free. While during the first four-year cycle, the six participating schools in Rapid City received a 100 percent reimbursement rate from the federal government; the addition of the new schools widens the pool. Now, there are two groups of schools in Rapid City, one group receiving a payback of 65 percent and the other at 74 percent.
A school receiving 100 percent payback is allotted $3.37 per meal. A paid meal only receives a $0.37 payback. Students at the rest of the district's 23 schools still have the free, reduced, and regular pay rates.
"We're all about creating a great dining experience for students," said Janelle Peterson, Manager of Student Nutrition at Rapid City Area Schools. "That's our piece of the puzzle, making sure they're nourished so they can do well in class."
Opening day lunch at Central included Belgian waffles, chicken fingers and some coin-shaped tater tots called "potato coins." Students at the second-largest high school in the state can also enjoy a sub or salad line. Some students can pick up boxed lunches or, on certain days, wait in line for the popular food truck that began over the summer.
Peterson said the entire district served approximately 8,500 meals a day last school year. She hopes this year to up that number by 200.
According to information on the Department of Education's website, as of last year, Rapid City had the most number of students served free meals through CEP at 2,640. Todd County was the district with the next-largest number of students attending schools that receive free meals through the program at 2,042. In the state's largest district, Sioux Falls, approximately 1,500 students attend schools where free meals are served through the federal program.
In a report in 2016, the Heritage Foundation criticized CEP for expanding free meals to those who otherwise, "would not be eligible for free meals."
No homework at Robbinsdale
Students at Robbinsdale Elementary on the town's southeast side won't be taking any homework home this year — at administrator's orders.
"Last year we had a team of teachers look over homework here at Robbinsdale," said Assistant Principal Melissa Frein. "We developed a survey using education research from (Robert) Marzano and (John) Hattie and sent it out to teachers and, looking at that, we came to the conclusion that based on our population of kids and the way teachers are assigning homework, their time would be better spent planning engaging lessons."
Frein said many children at Robbinsdale have parents who work nights or lack family support and had negative experiences associated with homework, especially when teachers required completion of homework or the signing-off of a reading log by a parent.
"If you're a kindergartner and not doing your homework, it's probably not your fault because you're five," said Frein.
The move will also free up teachers from having to "police" homework, which could be time-consuming and distracting from lesson-planning, said Frein.
The response from parents, thus far, has been "overwhelmingly positive," said Principal Beth Keeney. Of the one parent who asked for homework for their child, Kennedy said, administrators are preparing a "choice menu" that will list an array of learning activities, such as flash cards and reading assignments, that can be completed at home.
"We're not discouraging academic activities after school hours," said Keeney, "we're just encouraging things that promote school health: going to bed early, eating as a family, reading for enjoyment."
So far, Robbinsdale is the only school in the district with a no-homework policy.
No Contract Yet
At Monday evening's board of education meeting for Rapid City Area Schools, approximately 40 teachers showed up in red T-shirts, expressing solidarity during contract negotiations.
Currently, both paraprofessionals and teachers have not reached a contract for the current school term. Both groups, who are represented by the Rapid City Education Association, have requested mediation from the South Dakota Department of Labor.
Negotiations reached an impasse in June. RCEA, in a release, said the school district is walking away from salary and wage schedules offered for teachers and paras, respectively, in previous years. The district's last offer used half of the $1.2 million in additional funding from the state legislature to provide one-time bonuses for each of the district's roughly 1,000 teachers.
District spokeswoman Katy Urban confirmed a conciliation date has been set for October 9.
"District leaders are hopeful that the conciliation process will be productive and lead to an agreement that is workable for both parties," Urban wrote in an email.