Allegiant airlines upgrades route from Rapid City to Punta Gorda, Florida

Just one week after Allegiant airlines announced it is adding 10 summer routes to Rapid City Regional Airport, the carrier said Wednesday it will upgrade the flight to and from Punta Gorda, Florida, as a regular route beginning June 4.

The route was originally planned to operate for two weeks in August to coincide with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue, said it proved so popular the airline expanded service for the entire summer. The new route will operate twice weekly.

"There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel to cities that offer a gateway to great outdoor experiences," Wells said. "The addition of two new routes and the expansion of the Punta Gorda-Rapid City route reflects that demand. We expect them all to be popular as visitors continue to seek ways to get outside."

The Punta Gorda route joins a direct route between Rapid City and Los Angeles International Airport beginning June 4.