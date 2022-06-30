Allen woman sentenced to 21 years in prison for second-degree murder

Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange pressed his temples and forehead after a 10 minute recess before he issued a 21-year prison sentence to a 20-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Lange sentenced Jonnie Fineran to 21 years in prison for the second-degree murder of 44-year-old Thomas Sitting Bear in Manderson on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Lange mentioned the Forth Worth, Texas, prison that would allow Fineran to work on herself.

"I hope you mature and grow out of whatever impulse that" prompted the planned execution of one to two people in July 2020, Lange said.

Lange granted an upward variance for extreme conduct, which increased the range of possible incarceration from 168-210 months to 210-262 months.

Fineran will receive 707 days of time served. Lange also sentenced Fineran to five years of supervised release, compliance with probation office recommendations, drug tests, DNA collection, cooperate with psychological evaluation as required and medical treatment as provided. She will also have to pay the mandatory $100 to the special victims fund.

Fineran was 18 years old when she was arrested alongside a 14-year-old juvenile, referred to in court documents and testimony as "TSB." Both Fineran and TSB were charged with Sitting Bear's murder July 24, 2020.

According to a factual basis statement, Sitting Bear suffered over 60 stab wounds, including 10 that punctured his heart, and was beaten with a baseball bat in a downstairs bedroom of a house. His body was then put in a plastic tote bin.

Special Agent Matt Weber with the FBI provided testimony Thursday morning on three exhibits submitted by the prosecution, which included images of Sitting Bear's body in the plastic tote bin, out of the tote bin and on the autopsy table.

Weber said body camera footage from an Oglala Sioux Tribe Public Safety officer showed TSB, who was later identified as the person who called 911, without blood on her at the front door. He said TSB then told the officer that the "murderer" was still downstairs.

Weber said TSB walked the officer downstairs where Fineran was observed with her clothes and face covered in blood, had rubber gloves on and was cleaning blood off of the walls.

He said during an interview, TSB said Fineran brought rubber gloves, peroxide, rubbing alcohol, a knife and melatonin to her house. He said TSB said the rubbing alcohol was for use on Sitting Bear's eyes and the melatonin to put TSB's grandmother, who was in the upstairs portion of the house, to sleep.

Weber said in the interview with TSB, she said Fineran had previously described wanting to be a murderer and cannibal, and saw Fineran dig into one of the stab wounds and eat something.

Weber said in an interview with Fineran, she said she remembered joking, that her fantasy became a reality and later said she didn't think "the other personality" would eat human meat without being cooked.

Defense attorney Jennifer Albertson said it had been noted in an evaluation that TSB had been suicidal and homicidal one week before the murder. She also said Fineran disputed anything having to do with cannibalism.

Albertson said Fineran has not denied her part in the murder or any of the factual basis statements.

Albertson said Fineran and TSB met at a western South Dakota mental hospital in 2018 where they were both in for expressional and suicidal thoughts. She said Fineran felt protective over TSB, and TSB said she didn't want to be at home and wanted her family to suffer. Albertson said Fineran found things that happened to TSB at home as horrible.

Albertson said Fineran was being treated by Indian Health Service, which "failed miserably." She said it was clear once Fineran was on different medication from Pennington County Jail.

"I don't think this would've happened if she was not overlooked and over medicated," Albertson said.

She said long incarceration periods can be worse for young people and would want Fineran out sooner rather than later. She said she doesn't believe either Fineran or TSB are actually dangerous.

Fineran addressed the court and said she was extremely sorry for what happened to both the victim's family and her own.

Patterson requested 24 years of incarceration. He said he believed it was fully justified for the case for the "absolute brutality" of Fineran's actions.

"One has to believe Thomas Sitting Bear suffered beyond comprehension during" the portion of events when he was blinded with rubbing alcohol and stabbed 62 times in the neck, head, chest and abdomen, Patterson said.

He said TSB was certainly involved, but TSB also called 911 and spoke to officers. Patterson said he had no words to describe the events and the heinous and cruel actions against Sitting Bear.

Fineran's father spoke to his daughter's character and said she is shy, quiet, loving, caring and everyone loves her.

Lange said while he understands Fineran's father is facing a loss of his own, the greatest loss is to the Sitting Bear family, who will never have their loved one returned to them.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

