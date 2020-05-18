Allender accepts donation of 14,500 masks for public use

Allender and Nordine said there is a need in the community for people to have access to masks.

"During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the face masks are a critical component as part of the hygiene protocols for the general public," Allender said. "Since the pandemic began, face masks of any kind have been in short supply. We wanted to take advantage of the generous offer provided by the US Conference of Mayors and accept all of the face masks we could obtain."

The masks are meant for one-time use and should not be used as a replacement for other social distancing measures, Allender said.

Nordine said this is an example of how communities are working together to help each other during the pandemic.

"I think that as a community, we've seen our nonprofits really come together, rallying together for masks, just making sure that services are going, and new services are being offered as well," Nordine said. "They've all really banded together to make sure that needs are being met by those that have traditionally used the social services fields and they are finding families and individuals who have never had to use social services before."

