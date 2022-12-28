Allender addresses past Rapid Creek water level controversy: 'it's out of our jurisdiction'

A month after water outflows at Pactola Reservoir dropped below 12 cubic feet per second, resulting in areas of extreme low water along Rapid Creek, Mayor Steve Allender addressed the controversy Wednesday and hoping to clarify the city’s responsibility — or lack thereof — and what improvements they're hoping to make.

“The universal thought appears to be — from the fly fisherman and one or two City Council members — is that since Rapid City owns a significant portion of the water storage at Pactola [that] we should be in charge of how it gets dispersed…we should have influence,” he said. “That is untrue. Period. No exceptions; no nothing. The city does not influence water outflows or inflows to Pactola Reservoir or any other body of water owned by the federal government.”

Allender met with Bureau of Reclamation officials last week. According to him, Nov. 30 was chosen by the Bureau of Reclamation to decrease flow because they wanted to get ahead of bad weather and because the city-supplied dam tender had the most support on a Wednesday.

Allender explained that all four gates had to be shut off to complete the repairs on gate #4, which is why the bypass pipe was used. The Bureau of Reclamation previously told the Journal that the project was delayed due to a lack of sufficient material used to repair the dam; Allender said that material came while the gates were drying out.

He reiterated that the city provides a dam tender, which is cost-shared with the Bureau of Reclamation and the Rapid Valley Water Conservancy, but that the civil engineers with BOR are solely responsible for determining water levels.

“What I think is not helpful is when people get angry at the city for this when we say reclamation handles that. They frame us as passing the buck,” he said. “It’s not our buck.”

The city has sent out notifications regarding water levels in the past, but Allender said it’s usually about high-releases that pose a more apparent threat to users. He doesn’t believe the lack of a press release for this particular low water event equates to a lack of communication or anyone being caught flat-footed.

Allender expressed frustration with the City Council’s reaction.

“I think some of the council members' initial statements were made with good intent, but were a little misplaced,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of details that will need to be understood before anyone makes a judgment about who did something wrong – and especially what city employee did something wrong – when we have the smallest role in the entire system.”

He plans to present a letter with recommendations to the City Council in January. Those recommendations will include making the dam maintenance program “more universal” and upgrading their maintenance capabilities. Before making his presentation, Allender said he wants to verify some information with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and identify the “loss zone” in Rapid Creek.

“Right at the dam, the releases were at 16 cubic feet per second,” he said. “Somewhere downstream there’s a loss zone where essentially a good portion of Rapid Creek flows into one of the aquifers, so apparently this is a place where you can stand and watch the difference in water flow.”

He said that further downstream, the creek is spring-fed at Jackson Springs, which puts the flows in-town higher — 28 cfs, according to Allender, and also said there’s no monitored measuring equipment between Pactola and Canyon Lake. Locals with the Black Hills Fly Fisherman spoke at the Dec. 5 council meeting about how flows near Braeburn Park were so low you could walk across.

Allender told the Journal that several personnel changes behind-the-scenes made the situation more confusing, but clarified that it didn’t affect project-related decisions.

“The city’s water superintendent had retired, and he was the main contact for the dam tender and the main source of support,” he said. “During this controversy, the city’s water supervisor resigned. I don’t know if it’s related to the controversy or not, but the timing…Game, Fish & Parks [also] had a personnel change, which possibly disrupted the communication between reclamation.”

The Journal has reached out to GF&P. The agency has not yet commented on any potential impacts to the brown trout population.