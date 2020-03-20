Allender: City, state may be closing access to public businesses

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Friday it is more likely that "emergency regulatory action on a local level" will take place soon to limit the spread of coronavirus in South Dakota.

In a video message, Allender said a Friday afternoon conference call will be held with city leaders across the state to decide the next action.

"There are conference calls today (Friday) between the South Dakota municipal attorneys group, that is city attorneys from across the state and the state's first-class cities, that is for cities of over 5,000 population," Allender said in the video. "We are having a conference call to determine the possibility of emergency regulatory action on the local level."

Allender said South Dakota cities may "fall in line" with the rest of the nation to close access to public facilities like restaurants, bars and food courts.

"It seems more likely that on a state or local level, South Dakota is going to fall in line, take some of the same more drastic precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

The mayor said additional announcements will be made later Friday.

