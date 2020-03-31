Allender clears up misunderstanding of city ordinance

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Tuesday there have been some misunderstandings of the emergency city ordinance in place to close some businesses temporarily because of the spread of coronavirus.
“The city ordinance recently passed by the Rapid City Council mandated certain business closures in accordance with CDC guidelines. Specifically, the guideline states, ‘In states with evidence of community transmission, bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate should be closed.’ Our ordinance addresses closing or altering these businesses and activities,” Allender said.
The mayor said the ordinance is a “targeted approach” aimed to temporarily reduce the places where people congregate for discretionary activity.
“It is a temporary government regulation aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Allender said. “It is a temporary government action, approved by the elected representatives of the people of Rapid City, and in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
Allender pointed out several things that the ordinance cannot do based on the limited nature of the wording. He said the wording was intentional to keep people as safe as possible, while still maintaining basic freedoms and limitations on government authority.
“It is not a stay-at-home order, a closure of all non-essential businesses, a pick-list of winners and losers, a community-wide minimum distance requirement, a vehicle for employees to lobby to have their boss’ business added to the list, a democratic process for which businesses should be nominated for closure, or a measure intended to eliminate the spread of the disease,” Allender said. “The goal of this ordinance is to slow the attack rate of the virus. The scope of the city ordinance is limited on purpose.”
Allender said city government is already planning on how and when the ordinance restrictions can be lifted and that decision will be “heavily influenced” by the recommendations of health care professionals.
“This has to be a very educated, calculated measure by government to intervene and everyone at home right now can do their part by staying home if possible, sending only one person for groceries. Don’t take the kids. Don’t take the whole family, and certainly don’t take the neighbors,” Allender said. “Stay at home for a while and get your essentials and go back home. If you are working, protect yourself at work.”
Allender said his office has received several emails from people saying their employer is not taking this seriously. The mayor said there is personal responsibility in employers doing the right thing to protect their workers, and that government should not have to force business owners to act.
The same could be said for landlords who may be thinking of evicting a tenant during this crisis, Allender said.
“Another popular question we get is ‘why aren’t you enacting a law prohibiting evictions.’ That’s just not within our authority to do, and we don’t know at this moment who specifically has the authority to that,” he said. “I think if you are a landlord and you are going to evict someone because they haven’t paid their rent this month, I think you are a crummy landlord.”
The mayor urged compassion and reasonable understanding for everyone in Rapid City during the health crisis.
“We have a large part of our workforce in Rapid City that’s employed in jobs making clearly less than 12, 13, 14 dollars an hour. When they are paying their rent, they are paying out in many cases more than half their income,” Allender said. “When that income is removed because of layoffs or shut downs, whatever the reason may be, that’s going to produce a situation where that person cannot get their hand on that much cash at one time to pay the landlord. Work with your landlord, work with your lender through the lending agency and hang in there a little bit.”
In an earlier Tuesday meeting, the city’s Public Works Director Dale Tech said some city projects may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve been working with the agencies and the associated general contractors of South Dakota here in the last month and a half. Certainly they are concerned about the ability for them to continue to work,” Tech said. “All of the city staff that’s available to work on projects continue construction, and that is a primary goal of ours. Certainly, it will help economically for the city and the area, keeping people at work, suppliers selling products and long-term it is even more important to keep those projects going out the door.”
Allender said that, unfortunately, South Dakota is not united in the fight against the spread of the disease, especially after the Legislature met Monday and failed to pass legislation that would help county and other government agencies to have more freedom to enact emergency ordinances for public health.
“Opponents of the bill do not believe counties should have the authority to declare emergencies for public health reasons or to take any actions to stop disease in their communities,” Allender said. “I think it’s pretty fair to say most or some of the same legislators don’t want the cities to have that authority either, but we do… I think the cities and counties have been absolutely left on their own.”
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.