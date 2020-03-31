Allender clears up misunderstanding of city ordinance

The same could be said for landlords who may be thinking of evicting a tenant during this crisis, Allender said.

“Another popular question we get is ‘why aren’t you enacting a law prohibiting evictions.’ That’s just not within our authority to do, and we don’t know at this moment who specifically has the authority to that,” he said. “I think if you are a landlord and you are going to evict someone because they haven’t paid their rent this month, I think you are a crummy landlord.”

The mayor urged compassion and reasonable understanding for everyone in Rapid City during the health crisis.

“We have a large part of our workforce in Rapid City that’s employed in jobs making clearly less than 12, 13, 14 dollars an hour. When they are paying their rent, they are paying out in many cases more than half their income,” Allender said. “When that income is removed because of layoffs or shut downs, whatever the reason may be, that’s going to produce a situation where that person cannot get their hand on that much cash at one time to pay the landlord. Work with your landlord, work with your lender through the lending agency and hang in there a little bit.”

In an earlier Tuesday meeting, the city’s Public Works Director Dale Tech said some city projects may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.