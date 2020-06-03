Allender denounces group that incites peaceful protesters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday he understands the need for protests in downtown for Black Lives Matter and for the death of George Floyd, but denounces any violence or acts to incite those who are peacefully assembling.

"All along for the last three days of protests, we have hoped for and received a good deal of cooperation from these groups, but we notice an escalating pattern of behavior, made worse only by the overt attempts to agitate this group from the outside," Allender said.

The mayor specifically addressed a group of counter-protesters who are inciting harsh reactions from the peaceful groups by driving near the protests with Confederate flags and other symbols.

"They are driving around in old pickup trucks and have adorned their trucks and themselves in a way that is offensive or threatening the protest group," Allender said. "They are doing it just to make them angry, and it's working. So, we see a spike in the negative behavior when this group is in the area."