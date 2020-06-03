Allender denounces group that incites peaceful protesters

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday he understands the need for protests in downtown for Black Lives Matter and for the death of George Floyd, but denounces any violence or acts to incite those who are peacefully assembling.
"All along for the last three days of protests, we have hoped for and received a good deal of cooperation from these groups, but we notice an escalating pattern of behavior, made worse only by the overt attempts to agitate this group from the outside," Allender said.
The mayor specifically addressed a group of counter-protesters who are inciting harsh reactions from the peaceful groups by driving near the protests with Confederate flags and other symbols.
"They are driving around in old pickup trucks and have adorned their trucks and themselves in a way that is offensive or threatening the protest group," Allender said. "They are doing it just to make them angry, and it's working. So, we see a spike in the negative behavior when this group is in the area."
Allender said the disruptive counter-protesters are not helping the situation.
"I certainly wish there was something better they could do with their time and it causes problems for everyone in the community," Allender said.
The city resources, such as police and other manpower, being used during the demonstrations are causing budgetary concerns, especially with the projected $6.6 million shortfall that Rapid City is addressing, Allender said.
"We have to take care of several issues such as traffic safety, pedestrian safety and we are monitoring the groups' movements. In many cases, we have offered to assist in the demonstration to make sure it is done safely and effectively. We also have to plan for the worst," Allender said.
The mayor said the city is staffed for the demonstrations and estimates the protest days cost "tens of thousands of dollars per day."
"That money is coming right out of the pockets of taxpayers who would rather have other city services, low taxes and efficient government," Allender said.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.