Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was recently elected first vice president of the South Dakota Municipal League at the organization's annual meeting in Aberdeen.
Other newly elected League office holders for 2019-2020 include Lake Andes Finance Officer Debbie Housman, president; Yankton City Manager Amy Leon, second vice president; and Kadoka Mayor Harry Weller, trustee.
The conference, under the theme, "Going the Distance for Progress," featured a Social Media presentation addressing issues such as open meetings laws and best practices.
A traditional highlight of the program was the Excellence Luncheon, where South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry President David Owen addressed the group regarding the business climate and the upcoming legislative session. Former South Dakota Municipal League Director and current Sen. John Thune made an appearance as well.
Municipal League members also voted on the league's legislative policy statement during the annual business meeting.