Gov. Kristi Noem and Mayor Steve Allender are expected to attend a groundbreaking ceremony today for a local health care call center's new Rapid City office.
Signify Health, formerly known as Advance Health, will hold the ceremony at noon on Elderberry Boulevard. The 30,000-square-foot facility will be located across the street from the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Health Board offices and employ approximately 360 people, according to developer Hani Shafai.
Advance Health previously operated a call center out of office space at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The Virginia-based company continued to add to its staff through its merger with Dallas-based CenseoHealth in late 2017.
The combined company changed its name to Signify in July of 2018 and has since doubled down on providing home health care services. By late 2018, it employed approximately 210 people locally and planned to add 140 with the move from its former location.
The one-floor structure will sit on approximately 4.5 acres of land and cost approximately $5 million to develop, according to Shafai.