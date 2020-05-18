Allender proposes $6.6 million city budget cuts following COVID-19 fallout

"The Capital Improvement fund is generated by sales tax and it is typically a five-year list of improvements to be made," Allender said. "In talking to Public Works and other departments who have items on this list, none were scheduled to be built this year. We are delaying these purchases and they will find their way back to the list."

At Monday's meeting, the two departmental cuts with the highest level of contention with the public and some City Council members are in Parks and Recreation and the Rapid City Police Department.

Allender's proposal calls for $1,413,307 in cuts to parks and recreation, with the largest amount coming from suspending city recreational programs until Sept. 1, closing both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena until Sept. 1 and not opening the city's three outdoor pools — Sioux Park, Parkview and Horace Mann Park — during the summer season.

Allender made it clear that the closures of the pools is not because of COVID-19 concerns. Specifically, the proposal is strictly financial because the pools are heavily subsidized by the city.