Allender proposes $6.6 million city budget cuts following COVID-19 fallout

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proposed more than $6.6 million in budget cuts Monday to the City Council as the revenue fallout continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following a unanimous vote from the City Council to acknowledge the proposal, Allender said he will draft an ordinance with the budget cuts for consideration at the next two City Council meetings.
The cuts come from a projected $6,638,234 loss of revenue to the city's general and special revenue funds in 2020.
Allender said lowered consumer spending and reductions in sales tax during the pandemic stem from corporate closures of large stores, voluntary and mandated closures of other businesses, weakened consumer confidence, consumer fear over the impact of COVID-19 and rising unemployment.
The largest cut is in planned expenditures for Capital Improvement projects during 2020 that totals $2,015,698. Allender said the identified projects were not slated for completion in 2020, but are ongoing, long-term plans that will be delayed because of the loss of revenue.
"The Capital Improvement fund is generated by sales tax and it is typically a five-year list of improvements to be made," Allender said. "In talking to Public Works and other departments who have items on this list, none were scheduled to be built this year. We are delaying these purchases and they will find their way back to the list."
At Monday's meeting, the two departmental cuts with the highest level of contention with the public and some City Council members are in Parks and Recreation and the Rapid City Police Department.
Allender's proposal calls for $1,413,307 in cuts to parks and recreation, with the largest amount coming from suspending city recreational programs until Sept. 1, closing both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena until Sept. 1 and not opening the city's three outdoor pools — Sioux Park, Parkview and Horace Mann Park — during the summer season.
Allender made it clear that the closures of the pools is not because of COVID-19 concerns. Specifically, the proposal is strictly financial because the pools are heavily subsidized by the city.
"There may be an illusion that because admission is charged that pools pay for themselves," Allender said. "I'm here to tell you those three pools in our city parks cost $385,000 over and above revenue of admissions and concessions. That comes directly out of the general fund, so the taxpayer is supplementing kids swimming at an amount of $5,000 per day. It just doesn't make financial sense given the state we're in."
The Rapid City Police Department and the city's dispatch center would receive a cut of $975,000 under Allender's proposal. The majority of that would come from a $440,000 savings in overtime payments to officers.
Police Chief Karl Jegeris addressed the City Council, saying he was comfortable with the cut to his department's budget, even with the recent headlines of increased burglaries from businesses and vehicles.
"We did temporarily relax our proactive policing for a period of a month and that did have a negative impact on our crime rates. Our workload is down, though, and that is where the overtime rate is coming into play," Jegeris said. "We've also made some other changes to create additional efficiencies. We're not doing special projects. We are focused on basic police services to ensure that we sustain the pandemic. The result of that is lower overtime, so I'm very comfortable with the amount that was reduced."
The Public Works Department is also looking at a $1.5 million cut, but with some of those funds being recovered from federal CARES Act grants replacing the reduced general fund.
In other business, the City Council voted 6-3 to approve the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow the council to extend the current COVID-19 business restrictions until July 31, if needed, depending on the pandemic conditions.
Becky Drury, John Roberts and Lance Lehmann voted against the ordinance.
City Attorney Joel Landeen explained that the new ordinance would give the City Council flexibility if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Rapid City, or if they begin to fall.
"The purpose of the ordinance is not to extend the restrictions so much as to extend (the City Council's) ability to adopt regulations by resolution and also to lessen or remove those regulations by resolution," Landeen said.
The original ordinance on business restrictions is set to expire June 6. Landeen said if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases and the new ordinance is not in effect, it could take five days to react to changes to the virus outbreak.
The City Council will take up the final reading of the proposed ordinance at its June 1 meeting.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com
