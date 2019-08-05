City revenues struggle somewhat to keep up with mounting expenses, said Mayor Steve Allender Rapid City as he proposed trims to some areas for budget year 2020.
In presenting the first draft of the budget at the City Administration Building on Monday, Allender said that while Rapid City has a growing population and burgeoning construction industry, it is tested by its historical dependence on sales tax revenue, increasing demand for city services and wage stagnation.
"There was just enough money to fund what we needed to fund," Allender told the Rapid City Council. "There's not a dollar leftover to go anywhere else."
The operating budget for 2020 is projected to total approximately $175.2 million, up 5.7 percent from last year. General fund expenses — which include Rapid City government offices and public safety services — are forecast at approximately $61.6 million, up 2.1 percent from 2019.
General fund contributions to the city Community Development Department are expected to be 8.3 percent lower than last year at about $2.7 million. Allender said that economic development contributions will likely continue to decrease as Elevate Rapid City, a local group dedicated to that cause, becomes more self-sustaining. A total of $250,000 is being budgeted for economic development, a decrease of 24 percent from last year.
Minor cuts are being made to the city's Human Resources Division, which Allender attributed to eliminating a risk management position. The role will be divided between the City Attorney's Office and Finance Department.
Joint contributions to the Dahl Arts Center and the Rapid City Arts Council will be up, however, as will contributions to the Journey Museum. Contributions to the Dahl could jump 11.3 percent in 2020 to $261,809 while the Journey is slated to receive $328,516, up 1.6 percent from last year. Allender said increasing arts contributions, which have been scaled back in recent years, will come partly at the expense of slashing the arts contingency fund from $48,750 for fiscal year 2019 to zero.
You have free articles remaining.
The budget for the mayor's office is expected to grow by 5.1 percent to $601,653 because of an increased cost in insurance for elected officials, Allender said. By raising the stipend for its members, the city council will see a 5.3 percent bump in its budget for a total of $197,498. Allender said he is looking to increase the biweekly stipend of about $500, partly in hopes of enticing more residents to run for local office
The largest expense by far will be the Police Department, which will cost approximately $15.8 million to operate in 2020, up 1.4 percent. Public safety costs, which include police and fire services, animal control and contributions to the Pennington County Care Campus, compose 48 percent of general fund expenditures.
When broken down, the proposal shows that public works expenses will take up the next largest piece of the pie at 19 percent. Parks and recreation takes 13 percent.
General fund revenues, meanwhile, are projected to total approximately $66.9 million, up roughly 2 percent from last year. The local sales tax makes up 44 percent of that at a forecast of $29.4 million, up 0.65 percent from last year.
Revenue from city enterprises and interdepartmental transactions, along with special revenues generated by other local taxing entities and grant monies, is expected to generate approximately $113.5 million for the city, up 8 percent. Major contributors include the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, the city Public Works Department and the Rapid City Regional Airport, although all three are projecting lower revenue than last year.
The Civic Center is expected to generate approximately $11 million, 1.4 percent less, while Public Works is expected to bring in 9.7 percent less at roughly $44 million. Airport revenue is projected at $10.4 million, down 6.1 percent.
Members of the city council took no action on the budget Monday and further budget hearings have yet to be announced.