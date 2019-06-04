Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender won his third term in office by a large margin on Tuesday night.
Allender, the former police chief, received 6,237 votes, or 75 percent of the vote, while Natalie Stites Means, the challenger, received 2,114, according to the Pennington County Auditor's Office.
Voters also weighed in on five seats on the city council in municipal election, which drew 8,524 registered voters, for a 19 percent turnout.
In Ward 1, Councilmember Lisa Modrick earned a second term. She received 1,551 votes, or 77 percent of the vote, to non-profit educator Terra Houska’s 471 votes.
In Ward 2, former Stevens High School Orchestra Director Bill Evans won the seat of councilmember Steve Laurenti with 489 votes, or 53 percent of the vote. One Rapid City Co-Founder Ramona Herrington, the second candidate in the Ward 2 race, finished with 425 votes. Laurenti did not seek re-election.
There will be runoff elections, meanwhile, in Wards 3 and 4 as none of the candidates received a 50 percent plus one majority of votes.
In Ward 3, Attorney Gregory Strommen had 893 votes, 43 percent of the vote, followed by college professor Jeffrey Bailie with 439, or 21 percent of the vote. Those two will meet in the runoff election. The other two candidates were Native American advocacy worker Stephanie Savoy who had 319 votes and former political communications specialist Brittany Richman with 405 votes.
In Ward 4, City Council President Amanda Scott, who received 394 votes, or 31 percent of the vote, will be in a runoff election with Lance Lehmann, the night manager of the Millstone restaurant on Lacrosse Street. He received 465 votes, or 39 percent of the vote. Tim Johnson, the third candidate in Ward 4 and owner of the local Howard Johnson Inn, earned 365 votes.
Incumbent Darla Drew finished strong in Ward 5 with 1,352 votes, or 72 percent of the vote. Her opponent, digital media specialist Cante Heart, had 526 votes.
This story will be updated.