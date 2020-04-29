Allender says city may eliminate complimentary trips to landfill for ratepayers

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday the biggest complaint the city is receiving from citizens during the coronavirus pandemic is the lack of remote collection sites for yard waste.
While defending the decision to close those sites, Allender said the landfill has seen more traffic in recent weeks while at the same time the city has instituted a hiring freeze, which has led to long lines and angry residents.
"Every employee that would be used to deliver and change out those large dumpsters at remote yard waste sites are needed at the landfill to deal with the more than double inflow of trash from households," Allender said. "Also, with the hiring freeze, so, we could deliver them out there, but without hiring additional people or without authorizing tens of thousands of dollars in overtime we wouldn't be able to change them out."
The mayor said the city is exploring eliminating customers' complimentary trips to the landfill with a utility bill and instead begin charging them to dispose of household waste.
Allender said that is being explored with the Public Works Department. Although no final decision has been made, Allender said he knows that will anger people.
"We are talking about, perhaps, doing away with allowing the monthly garbage bill for free access. That would certainly slow down the inflow of cars coming to the landfill," the mayor said. "There's no decision on that right now, it's just discussion. We are going to ask for patience. We are going to ask you to understand the situation we're in."
One thing Allender said that will not happen is credits to utility bills because citizens are not able to use the remote collection facilities because the access to the landfill is already free with a utility bill.
"That's all there is. We're not going to give anyone money back for having the inconvenience of driving two or three extra miles — in the worst case scenario four or five miles from the other side of town — to go to the landfill," Allender said. "This is not a social distancing issue, it is a financial and manpower issue. We just don't have it."
Business reopening
The City Council voted Monday night to allow restaurants, bars and casinos to reopen with occupancy and social distancing regulations. Allender said Wednesday the city's Code Enforcement Office has been monitoring the reopening and there have not yet been any compliance issues or complaints.
"Every business that we are aware of is doing everything they can to comply. We haven't had communication with all businesses in town," Allender said. "Those that we have come in contact with are very compliant, eager to comply and we are getting a lot of questions from them to make sure they understand any particular regulation clearly. So far, so good."
However, Allender said he has not been to any restaurant yet to dine and isn't planning on doing that until he feels comfortable.
"Perhaps, I've developed a new habit here in the last month of not going out to eat all the time. I'm just going to keep in contact with those restaurants, see how they are doing, see what the customer feedback is and take my time getting back in there just as a matter of precaution, but to also see how the whole thing unfolds," Allender said. "I think we all have a new level of comfort on where we are going to go throughout the day, and I think it fair to say some people may not go back to restaurants or bars for quite some time. Some will. We all have to experience this in our own way."
City parks
Allender said some city park amenities may open "soon." He expects the announcement on the reopening plan with dates as the weekend approaches.
Among the facilities being considered for reopening are tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. However, Allender said park restrooms, picnic shelters and the Roosevelt Swim Center will remain closed.
"That one kind of hurts because there are a lot of people, elderly individuals, disabled individuals get their daily exercise at the swim center. There are also sporting teams that develop their athletes at the swim center, but we're keeping them closed" Allender said. "To be quite honest, half of the reason we're keeping it closed is because of safety concerns — how to navigate the restrooms and locker facilities — but the other half is due to the financial situation we find ourselves in due to this pandemic."
Allender said a decision on other city-owned pools will be made at a later time.
Additionally, all special events in city parks have been canceled through June, Allender said.
