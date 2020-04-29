Allender says city may eliminate complimentary trips to landfill for ratepayers

However, Allender said he has not been to any restaurant yet to dine and isn't planning on doing that until he feels comfortable.

"Perhaps, I've developed a new habit here in the last month of not going out to eat all the time. I'm just going to keep in contact with those restaurants, see how they are doing, see what the customer feedback is and take my time getting back in there just as a matter of precaution, but to also see how the whole thing unfolds," Allender said. "I think we all have a new level of comfort on where we are going to go throughout the day, and I think it fair to say some people may not go back to restaurants or bars for quite some time. Some will. We all have to experience this in our own way."

City parks

Allender said some city park amenities may open "soon." He expects the announcement on the reopening plan with dates as the weekend approaches.

Among the facilities being considered for reopening are tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. However, Allender said park restrooms, picnic shelters and the Roosevelt Swim Center will remain closed.