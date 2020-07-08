Allender says Trump's visit cost city $42,000, chides local protesters

Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday the July 3 events for President Donald Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore, protest security and security for a rally at Main Street Square cost the city an estimated $42,000.
At his weekly news conference, Allender said the events cost $20,000 in law enforcement expenses and $24,000 in fire department costs. The mayor said he expects $18,000 to be reimbursable from the state because of ambulance services provided at Mount Rushmore.
Allender also spoke about the protests that have been going on in response to Trump's visit and the Black Lives Matter movement, where protesters have been calling for police reform and better services for the homeless and vulnerable populations.
"It doesn't seem as though anyone in the protest groups are looking for dialogue," Allender said. "You have an open invitation here at City Hall to contact us, to sit down and discuss the issues."
During Monday's City Council meeting, three people who are part of protest groups spoke up about what they see as law enforcement's inappropriate actions and city government not taking appropriate steps to address the concerns.
"We received a scolding from three citizens at last Monday night's council meeting. These three individuals have never made a query at City Hall wanting to talk about these things face to face," Allender said. "They want to come here and scold, and then go back to where they came from — protesting. It's not helpful, and I can't imagine they see it as helpful. If there are issues, we need to be talking about them, not just shouting about them."
Allender said some of the accusations brought up by the protesters are false — specifically about Rapid City police and the use of body cameras, as well as the city's response to taking care of those who are homeless or vulnerable.
The mayor said the protesters were demanding that police officers wear body cameras and that the footage be secured for 90 days. Allender said that is already being done.
"Every single Rapid City police officer, and I believe Pennington County sheriff's deputy, has a body cam attached to their uniform," Allender said. "Body cam footage is secure. A police officer does not have access to it to edit it or delete it. It is kept for a period of time and backed up. It is very secure footage.
"This is just evidence that there are this angst over these issues that no one has bothered to even ask a question about."
Allender said many of these accusations are being made without any follow-up from the accusers.
"I would challenge you to learn more about what the city and its partners have done for Rapid Citians throughout the pandemic. There's a lot more to learn, and I'll just leave it at that," he said.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
