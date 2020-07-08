Allender says Trump's visit cost city $42,000, chides local protesters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday the July 3 events for President Donald Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore, protest security and security for a rally at Main Street Square cost the city an estimated $42,000.

At his weekly news conference, Allender said the events cost $20,000 in law enforcement expenses and $24,000 in fire department costs. The mayor said he expects $18,000 to be reimbursable from the state because of ambulance services provided at Mount Rushmore.

Allender also spoke about the protests that have been going on in response to Trump's visit and the Black Lives Matter movement, where protesters have been calling for police reform and better services for the homeless and vulnerable populations.

"It doesn't seem as though anyone in the protest groups are looking for dialogue," Allender said. "You have an open invitation here at City Hall to contact us, to sit down and discuss the issues."

During Monday's City Council meeting, three people who are part of protest groups spoke up about what they see as law enforcement's inappropriate actions and city government not taking appropriate steps to address the concerns.