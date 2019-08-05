Mayor Steve Allender will present Rapid City's budget for 2020 on Monday ahead of that evening's City Council meeting.
The presentation will be held at the City Administration Center. It will begin at 5:30 p.m., an hour before the regular council meeting is scheduled to begin.
The council will not vote on the budget on Monday, according to a meeting agenda. Following the budget's unveiling, however, council members will be allowed to question Allender.
For fiscal year 2019, Rapid City had an operating budget of about $165 million, according to city documents, an increase of nearly 0.5 percent over 2018.
General fund expenditures, which among other things provide for the police and fire departments, parks and recreation, the library and street maintenance, totaled about $60.3 million in 2019. About half of the general fund went toward police and fire service.
General fund revenue for 2019 was projected to total about $66 million, up nearly 1 percent from the preceding fiscal year, although that figure accounts for approximately $200,000 that a proposed building permit fee hike was forecast to generate. The council ultimately shot that proposal down, leading to an expenditure cut in that same amount.
That cut resulted in a $70,000 decrease in the city's contribution to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Rapid City and western South Dakota's only homeless shelter.
Roughly $30 million in general fund revenue was projected to be generated by local sales tax alone. In his budget presentation last year, Allender cautioned that a historical reliance on a funding source as volatile as sales tax revenue hampers the city's ability to project what it's revenue will be in the long run.