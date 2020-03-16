Allender urges calm during virus outbreak

Rapid City Council met Monday evening to take care of several standard items of business. However, the physical environment for the meeting was anything but standard.

While the City Council chambers at City Hall are under renovation, meetings have been held in LaCroix Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Adding to the mix were additional precautions taken in consideration of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak.

Chairs for members of the public to sit in were separated out by several feet and only a handful of citizens actually attended the meeting.

Mayor Steve Allender also provided a proclamation for Meals on Wheels Nutrition Community Champions Week and Adult Nutrition Month, and recognized Morry Crow as Rapid City's Veteran of the Month. While those honors are normally given in person, representatives from Meals on Wheels instead sent a written statement thanking the mayor for the honor. Crow was unable to attend because he is in quarantine.

Allender said it was important for residents of Rapid City to remain calm, stay positive and stay informed about the changing guidance for public gathering from the Centers for Disease Control.