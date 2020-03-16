Allender urges calm during virus outbreak

Rapid City Council met Monday evening to take care of several standard items of business. However, the physical environment for the meeting was anything but standard.
While the City Council chambers at City Hall are under renovation, meetings have been held in LaCroix Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Adding to the mix were additional precautions taken in consideration of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak.
Chairs for members of the public to sit in were separated out by several feet and only a handful of citizens actually attended the meeting.
Mayor Steve Allender also provided a proclamation for Meals on Wheels Nutrition Community Champions Week and Adult Nutrition Month, and recognized Morry Crow as Rapid City's Veteran of the Month. While those honors are normally given in person, representatives from Meals on Wheels instead sent a written statement thanking the mayor for the honor. Crow was unable to attend because he is in quarantine.
Allender said it was important for residents of Rapid City to remain calm, stay positive and stay informed about the changing guidance for public gathering from the Centers for Disease Control.
"This is a time for us to come together as a community, to remain calm," Allender said. "We cannot be a community if you're fighting with somebody on the toilet paper aisle. Be careful, but be thoughtful. We need to depend on each other."
The mayor said grocery stores will remain open and new supplies are on their way.
Allender also reminded residents that city services such as water, wastewater treatment and public safety are not going away and are safe for use. But some city facilities, such as the Roosevelt Swim Center, the ice arena and public libraries remain closed.
Additional adjustments are being made to limit public access to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, by reducing entrances to the complex to only one location.
Effective Tuesday, all visitors to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City Rush and Mortenson Construction will need to enter on the west side of the building through the Vast Entrance located nearest the Fine Arts Theatre, a news release said. Guests looking to speak to the civic center's box office can do so in the administrative offices, also located on the west side of the venue.
All other entry points to the facility will be closed to the public.
To stay updated on other cancellations or postponements at the civic center, visit www.gotmine.com/coronavirus.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.