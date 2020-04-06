Allender urges Noem to take action on public health emergency

Allender said he is still perplexed by members of the public who are not taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously. The mayor praised businesses who are taking the appropriate steps to limit the amount of people into their stores and enforcing social distancing.

"I also noticed that some families still do not grasp the seriousness of the situation," Allender said. "Both stores I went to this weekend, I saw entire families there, small children running around in the aisles, playing and laughing, touching all the toys, climbing on the lawn equipment, and those sorts of things. It is not advised to take your entire family on a shopping trip. Especially if you can't keep them from putting their hands on everything else.

"It is a danger to them, and a danger to other people in the store. This is where personal responsibility really has to come into play. We all have a duty to our fellow citizen to be careful and to protect them as we protect ourselves. More work is definitely needed to take reasonsible action to slow the spread of this virus."

