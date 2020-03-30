Allender urges residents to stay home during virus outbreak

"We need to understand the goal of the emergency city ordinance and of voluntary safety measures. The goal is not to prevent anyone from getting the disease. This virus is clearly not containable. We cannot stop its path," Allender said. "The goal here, the No. 1 goal, is to protect our community's health, and by doing that we need to protect our healthcare system's capacity."

Allender said by practicing social distancing and limiting interaction with others during this health crisis, the city can protect hospitals from being inundated with people who are sick all at once.

"Without protective measures, we would expect the progression of this disease to far-exceed the healthcare system capacity," Allender said. "That's a big problem. So, the goal in a nutshell is to distance ourselves, to take safety precautions to keep from exceeding the health system capacity. Because once exceeded, we're going to have a higher fatality rate from COVID-19, but also a higher fatality rate from the normal case load that our hospital system sees."

Allender said people need to stay at home and not have visitors over to their homes during the outbreak. The mayor said those who are not practicing appropriate safety precautions are causing the risk of spread to increase.

"For the person that proudly posted on social media (such as), everyone is acting too paranoid, I choose to take my chances — he's not taking just his own chances. He is taking chances with someone else's life as well. That's why this has to be a community effort," Allender said.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

