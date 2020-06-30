Allender vetoes City Council's decision on North Street mission site

"During this time, Community Development could not be sure they were receiving truthful information from Mrs. Harris," Allender wrote. "They received conflicting information from her, about the ownership, about the level of community support among other things. Cathie Harris soon resigned as president of RV Ministries."

Allender said Tuesday he was concerned about pedestrian safety, a nearby railroad crossing and the adverse impact the location has for the vulnerable population the mission serves.

"Since we are dealing with a population for the mission that will not have the ability to drive, we have to look at the pedestrian traffic along the sidewalks and, if we're honest, they would also use the railroad tracks to avoid the sidewalk," Allender told the Journal. "This is overall a high risk. There's that side of it and there is also the risk to the customers."

Allender said he does understand and appreciate the group's mission.

"It's one thing to have a heart. Nobody faults them for having a big heart, but there has to be critical thinking here in order to protect the people that you're trying to serve," he said.