A local arts fundraising organization is facing a funding cut of 24 percent under Mayor Steve Allender's 2020 budget proposal for Rapid City.
The pot of local taxpayers' money that the Allied Arts Fund manages for the city will shrink to $75,260 if the budget is approved by the city council, down from $99,450 in 2019. As a result, the organization may be forced to donate less money to the 16 other arts outfits that it supports.
"We’re all fishing from the same pond," Allied Arts Executive Director Gigi Lage said Wednesday. "And the pond is getting smaller."
In addition to raising funds of its own, Allied Arts oversees spending from a municipal arts contingency fund under a long-standing agreement with Rapid City. It distributed approximately $160,000 in grants and other contributions in 2017, the most recent year for which the organization's tax filings are available.
The organization's beneficiaries include four entities whose funding is guaranteed by local ordinance: the Rapid City Municipal Band, the Rapid City Ranger Band, the Dakota Choral Union and the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra. Lage said the concern, then, is for how other groups that partner with Allied Arts would be affected.
Rapid City Concert Association President Don Stover said Thursday that while the proposed cut in city funding is not likely to sink his group, it could put a strain on other, smaller organizations. He said that many, including his own, count on Allied Arts not only for funding but for advertising and promotion as well.
"To me, it’s obvious as the nose on your face that it's a major hit of some kind," Stover said.
Responding to the criticism, Allender said Thursday that it isn't fair to call the cut an attack on the arts when more will be spent on them under the budget proposal for 2020. Total arts spending is projected to make up 1 percent of the city's general fund expenses for next year at approximately $700,000.
"It’s disingenuous to say ‘save the arts,’ when they really should be saying ‘save the Allied Arts," he said.
By reducing the arts contingency fund for next year, Allender said that more money can be given to the Rapid City Arts Council, which manages the Dahl Arts Center, and to the Journey Museum. Both are city-owned properties and according to Allender are in need of maintenance for which their occupants are responsible.
Under the current proposal for next year, the Arts Council would receive a total of $261,809, an increase of 11.3 percent from 2019. The Journey Museum would receive $328,516, up 1.6 percent.
A total of $35,776, meanwhile, would be given to the Performing Arts Center as well.
Seated in his office Thursday, Allender said that his administration may revert control of the arts contingency fund from Allied Arts to the Arts Council, which local ordinance designates as its official overseer.
The next hearing on the budget proposal will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the City Administration Center.