Almost 90 percent of events being rescheduled at civic center

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has cleared its schedule through May with more postponements or cancelations likely in the typically slower months of June and July.
But Civic Center Executive Director Craig Balzer said the staff was in no hurry to change those plans because they don't know when the facility will be open for business again.
"We are taking the changes step by step," Balzer said Tuesday. "We just don't know when it will end and we will start again."
Balzer said his expectation is that the facility will be up and running again by September but his staff will be ready if it is sooner.
"The normal summer projects we do like cleaning and painting are being completed now," he said. "With our part time staff gone, it is taking a little longer, but if we are able to reopen this summer, we will be ready."
The Civic Center Board got some good news Tuesday morning. About 90 percent of the events that have been canceled have rescheduled or are rescheduling now. Balzer said beyond the reschuedled events, the normal fall and winter bookings are also being planned.
"We expect to have a very busy fall and winter into 2021," Balzer said.
Those assumptions are being used to help department heads in the facility craft a budget for 2021. Beyond the coronavirus challenges, the staff also has to plan for the opening of a new arena, which will have an effect on revenue and expenses for the civic center.
"Creating a budget is a year-roud project for us," Deputy Director Tracy Heitsch said. "So we were working on this before all of the changes."
The board will have two weeks to look over the budget presented Tuesday and ask questions before deciding on whether or not to approve it.
Almost three quarters of a million people attended events in the civic center last year. More than 36 million people have attended events since the facility opened in 1977. The budget in the past few years has been just under $10 million in revenue. The 2021 budget will include anticipated revenue of about $11.75 million.
Some of the increases come from increased rental fees. The naming rights for Monument Health will kick in half-way through the year and other new sponsorship opportunities are expected to have a positive effect on revenue. The other main contributor of revenue is the BBB (Bed, Booze and Board) tax which goes in part to the civic center. The full effects on the tourism and entertainment industry aren't known so the taxes collected there are up in the air.
Higher expenses are led by more supplies like new signage for new sponsors and new uniforms for the staff. Another increased expense will be the higher charges for software subscriptions for ticketing and scheduling software. There will also have to be more full- and part-time staff added to service the new facility.
Balzer said the board had allowed him to add the staff, but they decided to wait given the current challenges.
"We will need time to hire and train them once we get going again and before we open the new arena," he said.
Heitsch said that they had learned a lot in 2008 when they opened the new ice arena.
The budget will be finalized over the next two weeks and will be considered at the next board meeting.
