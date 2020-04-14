Almost 90 percent of events being rescheduled at civic center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has cleared its schedule through May with more postponements or cancelations likely in the typically slower months of June and July.

But Civic Center Executive Director Craig Balzer said the staff was in no hurry to change those plans because they don't know when the facility will be open for business again.

"We are taking the changes step by step," Balzer said Tuesday. "We just don't know when it will end and we will start again."

Balzer said his expectation is that the facility will be up and running again by September but his staff will be ready if it is sooner.

"The normal summer projects we do like cleaning and painting are being completed now," he said. "With our part time staff gone, it is taking a little longer, but if we are able to reopen this summer, we will be ready."

The Civic Center Board got some good news Tuesday morning. About 90 percent of the events that have been canceled have rescheduled or are rescheduling now. Balzer said beyond the reschuedled events, the normal fall and winter bookings are also being planned.

"We expect to have a very busy fall and winter into 2021," Balzer said.