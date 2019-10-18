Seven area nonprofits were the beneficiaries of recent grant awards from the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF).
Five area nonprofits received awards through the South Dakota Fund Grant. Black Hills Playhouse, Consumer Credit Counseling of the Black Hills and the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation each received $10,000. The YMCA of Rapid City was awarded $20,000 and Black Hills Special Services Cooperative received $19,242. Two Community Innovation Grants (CIG) in the amount of $10,000 each were presented to Black Hills Community Economic Development and Passages Women’s Transitional Living. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation was the recipient of an $8,750 Community Innovation Grant.
The South Dakota Fund is an unrestricted fund that makes grants in support of culture, economic development, education, health and human services. The four area nonprofits that received South Dakota Fund grant awards are:
Black Hills Playhouse – $10,000
In 2019 Custer State Park celebrated its 100th birthday, and the Black Hills Playhouse will have been in the park for 75 years in 2020.
The Black Hills Playhouse presented Nature, an outdoor walking play as part of the anniversary celebration. “Thanks to the SD Community Foundation, the Black Hills Playhouse hosted TigerLion Arts for an incredible production of Nature, a walking play, which featured the philosophies of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau,” said Linda Anderson, Executive Director, Black Hills Playhouse. “The goal of this show was to create an experience that offered the opportunity for people to connect to nature in a unique way.
"Grant funds made the experience free for children 18 and under and super affordable for families. As a result of this partnership, more than 830 people experienced the amazing show over four days, held against the glorious backdrop of the forest in Custer Sate Park.”
Black Hills Special Services Cooperative – $19,242
The Career Learning Center of the Black Hills (CLC), an affiliate of Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, purchased computers and monitors used for providing hundreds of proctored assessments for licensure and certification. Tests are administered regularly for professionals, job applicants, employers, government agencies and students. “Monies from the South Dakota Community Foundation will help us ensure we have the most up-to-date hardware required for the specialized exams so we can continue to meet the unique needs within our surrounding area”, said Gloria Pluimer, Director of the CLC. “Thank you again for all your support.”
Consumer Credit Counseling of the Black Hills – $10,000
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills (CCCSBH) is a HUD-approved Housing Counseling Agency that serves 17 counties in western South Dakota.
Funds will allow them to continue services for clients in 2019-2020. “These grant funds will allow us to continue to provide counseling services to citizens of Western South Dakota”, said Terry Mills, Education and Community Outreach Manager, CCCSBH. “Financial literacy education allows the consumer to keep more of their money and get the things they want and need.”
You have free articles remaining.
Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation – $10,000
The Museums of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation are in the beginning stages of acquiring accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). CEO Jadwiga Ziolkowski expressed gratitude for the support offered by the South Dakota Community Foundation noting, “The grants will advance our Indian Museum of North America and The Indian University of North America by supporting the process of accrediting our Museum through the American Alliance of Museums and a college fair bringing together Native American college-bound students and higher education recruiters. We are eager to begin this important work.”
YMCA of Rapid City – $20,000
The new YMCA childhood development center is comprised of nine new state-of-the-art classrooms. Each classroom has been designed with open and inviting centers that encourage learning through play. Funds supported equipment and curriculum necessary to furnish one early learning childhood classroom. “It’s a great honor to receive support from the South Dakota Community Foundation,” said Roger Gallimore, CEO, YMCA of Rapid City. “Kids are in a better place because of this grant.”
Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the Community Innovation Grant program supports efforts to find breakthrough solutions to community challenges across the state. The two western area nonprofits will use funds to support:
Black Hills Community Economic Development – $10,000
The Rushmore Region Alliance (RRA) is an economic development initiative of the Black Hills Community Economic Development created to stimulate business investment in the region. “Black Hills Community Economic Development is thankful for the support of the South Dakota Community Foundation in our regional economic development initiative, the Rushmore Region Economic Development Alliance, said Ali DeMesserman, Economic Development Activities, Black Hills Community Economic Development. “Our goal for this initiative is to help align the communities in the Black Hills in a strategy to grow the wealth of our region by providing local leaders with the tools to move the region’s economy forward. All of us, elected officials, economic developers, business owners, agency staff and private individuals can be champions for our region and its economy. This program will help strengthen the partnerships within the Black Hills to support economic growth.”
Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation – $8,750
The Indians University of North America, part of the Crazy Horse memorial Foundation, is working to expand assistance to Native American students both college-bound and in college. They will institute a two-day college for Native American high school juniors from both Indian and public schools located in western South Dakota. They will work with College Fair students throughout their senior year on college preparation. An academic success coaching online portal will enable peers to provide support for each other throughout their post-secondary years.
Passages Women’s Transitional Living – $10,000
Passages Women’s Transitional Living provides transitional housing and support for women returning from prison to the Black Hills area. This project is focused on increasing the percentage of women served by Passages who reach or exceed a threshold of at least six months in a structured, transitional living environment. “Passage Women’s Transitional Living provides a residential program for women coming from incarceration and homelessness due to drug and alcohol problems so that they will have the opportunity for a sustained positive lifestyle,” said Marge Beam, Director, Passages. “We are deeply grateful to the South Dakota Community Foundation for the services they provide to communities in South Dakota.”
“The South Dakota Community Foundation is proud to provide support for these seven western South Dakota nonprofits,” said Ginger Niemann, Senior Program Officer, SDCF. “Each nonprofit is distinct and unique with their own vision and goals. However, they are all united in working towards making their programs and our state excel.”