Alpacas help Caputa man keep peace of mind

Regardless of how Glenn Lepp feels, he gets up every morning to feed hay to about 90 alpacas and llamas.

“I’ve got to get up, get them fed, watered, take care of some of that stuff,” he said recently. “These guys keep me going. Regardless of how I feel, I’ve got to get them fed.”

Lepp and his wife, Debbie, moved to the outskirts of Rapid City near Caputa in 2007. They previously lived in Idaho, North Carolina and Florida. Lepp is originally from Ashley, North Dakota.

The couple started taking care of alpacas about six years ago after an early retirement. He said they first saw an alpaca farm while in Colorado in 2014.

"That's kind of where we got in trouble," Lepp said.

The couple took an alpaca birthing class in Fort Collins and planned to breed alpacas. They started with about 20, a mix of alpacas and llamas. Over the years, they accumulated more and more alpacas to reach about 90.

Being able to take care of them helps Lepp get out of bed and continue on. He said his depression followed his leukemia diagnosis around 1980 while he was in the Marine Corps.

Lepp said he and his wife still breed the animals but haven’t found out the secret to breeding just yet.

Each alpaca has a name, and Lepp said they’re all fairly curious, although timid. He said they will come into the house and walk through just to see what’s going on.

“It’s kind of funny to watch them, and if you move a lot of stuff around like if you’re working in the garage, they come in and have to check it out,” he said.

The Lepps keep the animals at Caputa Alpacas and Guest Ranch off of state Highway 44. Lepp said they opened the guest ranch in 2016, which was around the time they received their first alpacas.

The Lepps shear the alpacas every spring and harvest the wool. They also have a small store that sells alpaca products. Lepp said all of the money goes back into taking care of the animals. The couple also show some of the alpacas, including in Denver where they’ve won first and second place ribbons.

“We’ve been trying to go to a show at least once a year,” Lepp said.

The alpacas are free to visit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 15268 E Highway 44, Rapid City.

