BROOKINGS | Hot Springs' Amber Hulse, 20, was crowned Miss South Dakota 2019. Hulse is a 2017 graduate of Hot Springs High School and is currently attending the University of South Dakota studying political science.
A press release from the Miss South Dakota Pageant reported: In addition to her scholarship of $9,500 for winning the competition, Hulse was a preliminary talent winner Friday evening ($1,000), and on-stage interview winner on Thursday ($500.) Hulse was also the overall interview winner ($500) and took home the Miss America Community Service Award ($1,000). Hulse was also named winner of the Sylvia Tannehill Kindness Award scholarship of $1,000.
Hulse will compete at the Miss America Pageant which will be aired by NBC, date and location to be announced.