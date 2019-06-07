{{featured_button_text}}
Crowning

Miss South Dakota 2018 Carrie Wintle crowns Amber Hulse, Miss South Dakota 2019.

 Photo Courtesy of the Miss South Dakota Pageant

BROOKINGS | Hot Springs' Amber Hulse, 20, was crowned Miss South Dakota 2019. Hulse is a 2017 graduate of Hot Springs High School and is currently attending the University of South Dakota studying political science.  

A press release from the Miss South Dakota Pageant reported: In addition to her scholarship of $9,500 for winning the competition, Hulse was a preliminary talent winner Friday evening ($1,000), and on-stage interview winner on Thursday ($500.) Hulse was also the overall interview winner ($500) and took home the Miss America Community Service Award ($1,000). Hulse was also named winner of the Sylvia Tannehill Kindness Award scholarship of $1,000.

Hulse will compete at the Miss America Pageant which will be aired by NBC, date and location to be announced.

