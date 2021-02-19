American Airlines to add non-stop route between Rapid City and New York City

Rapid City Regional Airport announced Friday that American Airlines will be offering weekly non-stop flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York City beginning June 5.

Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said the new seasonal route will be flown on Saturdays through at least Sept. 4 and brings the total number of summer season non-stop flights to 23 destinations.

“This is great news for Rapid City and the region. As we continue to move out of the pandemic, having more destinations is great for our local and regional economy for those passengers flying in, as well as providing additional opportunities for our local passengers to travel to multiple destinations," Dame said in a news release.

The airport is hopeful the new route will be successful and may lead to future expansion, he said. Many of Rapid City's existing routes began as less than daily and/or seasonal service and expanded to meet the ever increasing need for air travel.

LaGuardia is the third busiest airport serving New York City and is the closest of the three to Manhattan. American Airlines said the route will be flown on an American Eagle jet with 76 seats.