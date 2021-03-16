 Skip to main content
American Airlines to resume summer flights between Rapid City, Phoenix
top story

American Airlines to resume summer flights between Rapid City, Phoenix

American Airlines tail (copy)

American Airlines will resume it's nonstop route between Rapid City Regional Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport beginning June 3.

 Courtesy photo

Additional destinations await travelers during the summer tourist season, as American Airlines announced Tuesday the resumption of daily nonstop flights between Rapid City Regional Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The flights will begin again June 3, according to a news release.

“American is eager to resume once daily, nonstop seasonal service between Phoenix and Rapid City, complementing existing service between Rapid City and our Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth and New York hubs,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of Network Planning. “The great outdoors remain high on customers’ destination lists, and this route provides a convenient gateway to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills."

The flight will flown with an American Eagle 76-passenger regional jet with first class and economy seating available, the statement said. Daily flights will depart Phoenix at 9:10 a.m. and arrive in Rapid City at 12:29 p.m. The aircraft will then leave Rapid City at 2:10 p.m. and arrive back in Phoenix at 3:49 p.m.

American Airline's announcement is the latest in a string of new flights to and from Rapid City during the summer. According to Airport Director Patrick Dame, Rapid City Regional Airport now offers 26 nonstop routes to 24 destinations this summer.

2021 flight routes from Rapid City

A map shows the 26 nonstop flights to 24 destinations for the 2021 season at Rapid City Regional Airport.

“This is great news for Rapid City and the region. The return of the daily flight to Sky Harbor will boost the business and leisure travel markets as we continue to recover from the pandemic. We hope that the route is successful and will turn into a year-round opportunity for us," Dame said in a statement.

Rapid City Regional Airport's commercial service is provided by Allegiant, American Eagle, Boutique Air, Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection, United Airlines and United Express.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

