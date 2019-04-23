Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host a discussion on South Dakota’s 2019 Legislative Session featuring the grassroots organization’s First Annual Legislative Scorecard at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the Holiday Inn-Rushmore Plaza.
AFP-SD’s scorecard efforts include direct mail, digital advertisements, and personalized thank-you notes from activists. This event and the scorecard efforts seek to enhance transparency between lawmakers and their constituents.
Register to NTardif@afphq.org no later than 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24.