CRAZY HORSE | The annual District 2 Spring meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Sunday, March 17, at Crazy Horse for Legionnaires from Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, Mellette, Todd, Custer, Fall River, Pennington and Shannon counties.
A social will begin at 11 a.m., with the meal at noon in the Laughing Water Restaurant, followed by the business meeting at 1:30 p.m. in the Mountain View Room at Crazy Horse Memorial. The Custer American Legion Post 46 will host an American Legion birthday dinner from 4-6 p.m. in the restaurant.
Participants will elect County Commanders and Vice Commanders in the District for one-year terms during the business meeting.
District 2 Commander Eugene Iron Shell Jr. of Rosebud will conduct the Legion business session.
The District 2 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 1:30 p.m. the same day in the large classroom at Crazy Horse.