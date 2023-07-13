Brice Johnson has been named Regional Chief Executive Officer for the Minnesota and Dakotas Region of the American Red Cross, the Twin Cities Red Cross Board announced.

“I’m excited to join such a dedicated team. The incredible contributions of Minnesota and Dakotas Regional volunteers, blood donors, employees and financial partners impacts not only our three states, but also the work of the Red Cross around the country,” said Johnson. “I’m looking forward to working with each of them and our partners to continue this high-level service and build more resilient communities.”

The Red Cross serves 7.3 million people in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Douglas County (Superior) in Wisconsin through nine chapters. There are over 2,000 volunteers and 600 paid staff members in the region.

“In this key role, Brice will lead an organization which has five areas of focus — Disaster Cycle Services, Biomedical Services, International Services, Training Services and Service to the Armed Forces,” said Lesher.

His first day on the job will be Thursday, July 13.

Johnson comes to the Region from the Central Indiana Chapter of the Red Cross, where he has served as the executive director since 2020. The Chapter covers 17 counties in Central Indiana. Prior to the Red Cross, Johnson spent the last two decades leading non-profit and higher education organizations in the United States and Europe. His time in Europe was spent living in Germany and leading a team helping international families and organizations navigate the challenges of global transition.

With family roots in South Dakota, Johnson grew up in the northwest United States and attended Pacific Lutheran University, graduating in 1999 with a BA degree in Communications. He and his wife Katherine have four children, two dogs, and enjoy spending time traveling, in the water, or with family.

"After a rigorous national search for our next Regional CEO, we were thrilled to find the strongest candidate right here in our North Central Division, with the right choice being inside our Red Cross family," said Lesher.

About the Minnesota and Dakotas Region

In 2022, the Red Cross in Minnesota and Dakotas Region:

Responded to hundreds of home and apartment fires, helping over 4,000 individuals and families.

Collected more than 269,000 blood and blood product donations — the most of any Region in the United States, through an average of 30 mobile blood drives every day in Minnesota, eastern South Dakota and eastern North Dakota, and at blood donor centers in St. Paul, Arden Hills, Bloomington, Minneapolis and St. Cloud.

Provided 106,000-plus training courses to individuals and groups.

Helped hundreds of people reconnect with family and loved ones internationally. Supported more than 6,000 members of the American armed forces and their families.