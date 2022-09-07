An absolute force: Rapid City loses tireless advocate in Julie Jensen

Julie Jensen, a tireless advocate for travel and tourism in Rapid City, died Monday, her family announced.

Jensen, formerly the president/CEO of Visit Rapid City, spent two terms with the organization — once as executive director from 1983-1997, when the organization was called the Rapid City Convention and Visitors Bureau, and again as president/CEO of Visit Rapid City from 2014 to 2021, retiring last October.

Jensen’s enthusiasm for tourism began when she worked in Gov. Richard Kneip’s office as the liaison for the Department of Tourism after graduating high school. Pierre was also where she was chosen as the National Honey Queen — a title that would launch her around the world and ignite a passion for travel that lasted 40 years.

Her contributions to Rapid City began in 1983, when she became the executive director of what was then called Rapid City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She made the decision to focus on her family, before returning to Visit Rapid City in 2014.

"She was an icon in the tourism industry," said Visit Rapid City President/CEO Brook Kaufman.

Kaufman described her as a visionary and a bridge builder.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants,” Kaufman said. “She really did set this place up really well to walk into the future with a lot of success.”

Jensen was the driving force behind the organization’s rebranding effort to become an independent corporation, and engineered the "Do Big Things" theme and mission, which would become recognized nationally and internationally.

According to an executive proclamation from the mayor’s office celebrating Jensen’s retirement last year, "Do Big Things" has not only served as an enduring promotion of the city’s local visitor industry, but also symbolizes devotion, dedication and commitment with which Jensen approached each day, and defined her years of service to the community and citizens of Rapid City.

“Julie Jensen was a tremendous force of good in the Rapid City community,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told the Journal Wednesday. “Her work over the years with Visit Rapid City no doubt provided tremendous positive impact for our community — for residents and visitors alike.”

In addition to her service with Visit Rapid City, Jensen also served the Rapid City community on boards for Destination Rapid City, Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association, Rapid City Public Schools Foundation, the SD Association of CVBs, Upper Midwest CVBs Association, The Monument (formerly known as Rushmore Plaza Civic Center), Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City’s One Heart and was named an Honorary Commander with the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office. She was also named a Yellow Rose winner by the Zonta Club of the Black Hills for supporting women.

Michelle Thomson, president/CEO of Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association, met Julie more than 20 years ago. Jensen served numerous terms on the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association board, and was the recipient of their Pioneer Award after her retirement. The award was in recognition of her “devotion and passion which greatly influenced the Black Hills visitor industry,” Thomson said, calling her an "absolute force."

Thomson shared some words from Jensen with the Journal, from a spotlight she did with Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association as a board member. In the spotlight, Jensen described her love of the industry as “immeasurable,” calling the people who have put their hearts and souls into making it such a huge part of the Rapid City and Black Hills economy “incredible.”

Jensen saw tourism as a way to keep people connected.

“We have no islands here,” Jensen once said. “We are all going to have to keep working closely together to keep telling the world what a magical place the Black Hills is — and man — aren’t we the lucky ones to get to live here!”

“She was a tireless leader and promoter of the tourism industry,” Thomson said, “and she went above and beyond in everything she did.”

A theme among colleagues and friends alike was her devotion to her friends and family. Thomson said she cared passionately about Rapid City, her friends and most of all, her family. Thomson recalled running into Jensen at the Central States Fair, and hearing how much she was looking forward to being with her grandchildren and her family.

“She will be dearly missed,” Thomson said. “She was an incredible person to work with.”

Stacie Granum, chief strategy officer at Visit Rapid City, worked with Jensen for seven years. If she had to choose one word to describe her, it would be "mentor."

“She built relationships,” Granum said. “She built relationships not only with this staff, but with people in the community."

She said she took the the agency to a whole other level.

The partnerships Jensen helped build spanned from individuals within Visit Rapid City to Lakota Nation Invitational and other events and initiatives where she was “really instrumental in connecting the right people in the community,” Granum said, “so that we can get the job done and promote the area successfully.”

Granum said Jensen was instrumental not only in what Visit Rapid City has built and accomplished, but nationally, as well.

“She was on boards and committees and everyone just loved her, and she provided great insight that helps smaller destinations like ours have a voice,” she said.

Granum said Jensen connected with her employees on both a personal and professional level. No one was just an employee — they were part of the family, she said.

Allender described her spirit as “indomitable,” and spoke of her “outrageous optimism” and loyalty as a friend and colleague, making the loss “especially difficult.”

As Rapid City moves on without Jensen's indomitable spirit, the legacy she built remains a formidable presence among the city and the people she connected.

“Rapid City mourns the loss of Julie Jensen,” he said. “It will be impossible to replace her in our lives. We know that she will live on in our memories and lives, and in our community’s spirit, for years to come. And knowing her, without question, she would be urging us to ‘Do Big Things’ for Rapid City and the entire region.”