ANDERSON: Mines, BHSU experiencing the coming and going

Brady was one of the top 3-point shooters in the RMAC in his three years on the court at Mines, hitting 156-of-354 3-pointers. He averaged 12.1 points a game as a freshman, 9.7 his sophomore season and 6.5 points a game this past season.

The 6-1 guard from Colorado will be pursuing a Master's degree in education, something that he cannot get at South Dakota Mines.

"With Troy, we're not able to help him out, and with Mitch, he wants to see if he can play at the highest level, and I think he has earned that," Glenn said. "He's got a degree from here, and he is going to set himself up where he is going to try to be a Division 1 basketball player."

The 6-5 Hayes started all 30 games for the Hardrockers this season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a game. In his freshman season, he scored 8.9 points a game, along with 6.3 rebounds.

Glenn added that they can't fault the effort from his players at Mines even when they look to play elsewhere.

"This is part of college basketball. Eventually you have to turn the page and move on. It's part of the game, guys come and guys go," he said. "You really appreciate the things that they have done for you, and all of these guys have done great things for us."