ANDERSON: Mines, BHSU experiencing the coming and going

Here's a Sunday tale of the coming and going in college sports and a sad goodbye to a Black Hills friend.
First, it's the departure of three players from the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball program — two graduated but still had eligibility — and then the announcement through social media of nine new football players joining the Black Hills State University football team.
It's a college athletics normal in a current abnormal world.
And happy trails and RIP to Jamie Zepp.
Coming off its first trip to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason tournament, the Mines men’s basketball program might have an even newer look than anticipated next season.
The Hardrockers, 17-13, will lose four seniors due to graduation, with three more players leaving the program as well. Redshirt sophomore Mitchell Sueker will be graduate transfer to the University of North Dakota, while junior Troy Brady has entered the graduate transfer portal and sophomore Damani Hayes has indicated he is leaving the program. Verbal Commits D2 posted Brady’s and Hayes’s possible departures on Twitter.
"In college basketball, you are going to lose players sometimes," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "The reason we're losing some guys is good, it's not a bad situation for them or for us. They are coming here and doing what they are supposed to do. They are graduating, they are getting their degrees."
Sueker spent three years at South Dakota School of Mines, the first as a redshirt, and the next two as a starter for the Hardrockers.
The 6-foot, 9 inch Sueker helped lead the Hardrockers to their first appearance in the RMAC Postseason Tournament this past season. Mines beat rival Black Hills State University 80-71 in the quarterfinals, but fell to Colorado School of Mines 76-59 in the semifinals.
He averaged 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the ‘Rockers in his sophomore season, coming off a first season in which he was named the RMAC Freshman of the Year, averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per outing.
There's a familiarity with North Dakota for the Marshall, Minn., native. North Dakota head coach Paul Sather, who previously coached at Black Hills State and Northern State, offered Sueker (while at Northern) out of high school, while UND assistant coach Nate Kaeding is a former assistant at Southwest Minnesota State in Sueker’s hometown, and he attended camps put on by Kaeding as a youth.
Sueker earned his electrical engineering degree in three years and he plans to pursue a Master's in biomedical engineering at UND.
“I loved my time there,” Sueker told the Grand Forks Herald. “There are great people there. I knew I was going to graduate this summer, and I wanted to push myself and try to play against higher competition. UND was a great option for me. I loved talking to the coaches.”
Brady was one of the top 3-point shooters in the RMAC in his three years on the court at Mines, hitting 156-of-354 3-pointers. He averaged 12.1 points a game as a freshman, 9.7 his sophomore season and 6.5 points a game this past season.
The 6-1 guard from Colorado will be pursuing a Master's degree in education, something that he cannot get at South Dakota Mines.
"With Troy, we're not able to help him out, and with Mitch, he wants to see if he can play at the highest level, and I think he has earned that," Glenn said. "He's got a degree from here, and he is going to set himself up where he is going to try to be a Division 1 basketball player."
The 6-5 Hayes started all 30 games for the Hardrockers this season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a game. In his freshman season, he scored 8.9 points a game, along with 6.3 rebounds.
Glenn added that they can't fault the effort from his players at Mines even when they look to play elsewhere.
"This is part of college basketball. Eventually you have to turn the page and move on. It's part of the game, guys come and guys go," he said. "You really appreciate the things that they have done for you, and all of these guys have done great things for us."
Glenn, meanwhile, is busy recruiting online, like everybody else, because of the travel restrictions for Mines personnel with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had some sign a bunch anyway (because of the senior graduations), but we'll sign a couple more now," he said.
BHSU football, Breske bringing them in
On the football side of things up in Spearfish, first-year head coach Josh Breske and his staff have been busy recruiting from home as well. Saturday, via video on Twitter, Breske announced the signing of nine new Yellow Jackets.
"We had the initial signing period back in February and we're excited about those guys. But this is a whole new group of guys who we are able to add to this class, and we're so fired up about them," he said on the video.
"I know with the pandemic looming over our world and over our nation, there is not a lot of positive news going on right now. We all have to practice social distancing and make sure we stop the spread of the virus, and a lot of are working from home."
The new nine signees include: Nicc Quinones, defensive back, Cactus, Ariz.; Steling Kunau, running back, Falcon, Colo.; Branston Casper-Birgado, cornerback, Kapolei, Hawaii; Jevon Davis, defensive back, Casper, Wyo. (Kelly Walsh); Armand Dudley, defensive line, Arlington, Texas; Jayden Marquez, linebacker, Las Vegas, Nev. (Durango); Hans Grassmann, tight end/fullback, Auburn, Calif. (Placer); Kolton Taylor, running back, Ridewater College (Gatesville, Texas) and Toby Jacobs, wide receiver, Sheridan, Wyo.
"All of our coaches are working diligently to finish the signing class, which is our No. 1 goal right now," Breske said. "And we have to continue to answer the question, how do we improve our team each day? We're excited about these new nine guys."
Local broadcaster lived life full to the brim
This was a tough week for many of us in Rapid City, and I'm not talking about the coronavirus.
Last Sunday, the community lost a friend in former television sportscaster Jamie Zepp, who passed away at the young age of 45 from heart disease.
If you were a sports fan, likely you tuned in Jamie, a Rapid City native, throughout the years, especially as the KEVN sportscaster for 16 years.
Who will forget Zepp's 2015 Midwest Emmy winning performance that saw him do his local sports show with a Dr. Seuss rhyming broadcast? How about his one-night venture as a MMA fighter? Or his sports show preview in which he called 7-foot-1 inch Nate Brown Bull of Little Wound a "little fella," then dropped his microphone and ran?
After about 20 years in bringing local sports to the Black Hills, Zepp stepped away a couple years ago and embarked on a journey most could only dream of — hiking the entire 2,190-mile Appalachian Trial.
Through Facebook, Jamie brought us along on his Appalachian journey (minus us actually having to make the physical effort), from the first day to the last day.
Despite leaving us way too early, Jamie left with a life filled to the brim of adventure, humor and zest, and he will be missed.
I can hear him now:
"March 2 marks the day of a great legends birth, a man who continues to spread great joy and mirth. Dr. Seuss is his name as everyone knows, so tonight we attempt to rhyme this whole show. We begin with the playoffs on the high school hard courts, Sturgis against Stevens in the basketball sport. Dallas Richter rallying his Lady Raider troopers, as they took on Jordan Proefrock and the Sturgis Lady Scoopers. Second quarter the Lady Raiders on the attack, Kaitlyn King misses the three, but Marissa Hirchert gets it back. She'll finish it strong like she has done many times before, putting her team up by 24 ..."
