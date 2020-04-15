ANDERSON: Schools participating in Be The Light campaign

If you haven't heard the Kenny Sailors story by now, it's not from my lack of trying.

Sailors is the former University of Wyoming All-American basketball player who is widely considered one of the originators and developers of the modern day jump shot.

Yes, the jump shot.

FYI, Sailors led the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament men's title in 1943 and later played a few years in the relatively new National Basketball Association.

Director Jacob Hamilton's documentary, Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, was originally scheduled for a short national release in theaters April 2, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documentary was produced by NBA star Steph Curry and also features Curry, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant, and Sailor's jump shot and remarkable life on and off the court. Off the court, his life took him to World War II, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and then Alaska as an outdoor guide, teacher and coach, where he is also widely credited with organizing girls' high school basketball.

Late in life, he returned to Laramie as one of the University Wyoming's biggest supporters, where yours truly was honored to know him personally. He died in 2016 at the age of 95.