ANDERSON: Schools participating in Be The Light campaign

It's time to take a little break from the surrounding and seemingly ever-collapsing walls of your home to get out and honor front-line workers and the 2020 senior class that is missing such activities as spring sports and graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Member schools of the Black Hills Conference will participate in the Be The Light Campaign Thursday night to honor numerous groups during this pandemic.
In a release, Sturgis Brown activities director Todd Palmer wrote: "We, the Black Hills Conference, invite your community to join us at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, for 20 minutes by turning on your stadium lights.
"Let's let those who are on the front lines and our seniors know we have appreciate them and that they are not forgotten."
The Black Hills Conference schools participating include: Douglas, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis, Rapid City Christian, St. Thomas More, Hill City, Hot Springs and Custer. Other West River schools participating are the Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) at Sioux Park, Lemmon, Faith, Newell, Philip and Wall.
Palmer also wrote: "Take a drive by the stadium during that time and honk to show your support. Please remember to adhere to social distancing protocol and stay in your vehicle."
Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story
If you haven't heard the Kenny Sailors story by now, it's not from my lack of trying.
Sailors is the former University of Wyoming All-American basketball player who is widely considered one of the originators and developers of the modern day jump shot.
Yes, the jump shot.
FYI, Sailors led the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament men's title in 1943 and later played a few years in the relatively new National Basketball Association.
Director Jacob Hamilton's documentary, Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, was originally scheduled for a short national release in theaters April 2, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The documentary was produced by NBA star Steph Curry and also features Curry, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant, and Sailor's jump shot and remarkable life on and off the court. Off the court, his life took him to World War II, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and then Alaska as an outdoor guide, teacher and coach, where he is also widely credited with organizing girls' high school basketball.
Late in life, he returned to Laramie as one of the University Wyoming's biggest supporters, where yours truly was honored to know him personally. He died in 2016 at the age of 95.
Hamilton, Curry and company, however, will get the Sailors story out this week online for a limited three-day digital release.
Even if you're just remotely a college basketball fan, young or old, this is a must see. The link, JumpShotMovie.com, will get you to the movie trailer, with an option to purchase the viewing.
Sailors called me "young fellow" back in the day, which no one has since and likely never will. Our conversations before Wyoming men's and women's games will never be forgotten.
Don't miss out on basketball history.
