Angel's Catering co-owner is back--and serving lunch

Angel Adams' 18-month battle with severe pancreatitis left wife Amanda Adams and family to keep Angel’s Catering serving its award-winning cuisine in Rapid City.
Now Amanda, and Angel—having lost 123 pounds during his battle with the disease and its complications—are celebrating his return to the kitchen by offering a limited-time, to-go lunch menu from their business at 1109 W. Omaha St., Suite D.
“I just started back last week,” Angel said. “I really wanted to get something off the ground and we decided to do this.”
Their lunch menu, a selection of burritos, beef or pork dinners or sandwiches, side dishes and drinks, is offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
They started serving lunches on Jan. 6 and plan to keep the limited menu only through April 15, when their spring and summer event schedule begins to pick up, Amanda said.
Angel was raised in California, Colorado and New Mexico. His grandmother, also a chef in New Mexico, taught Angel some kitchen skills and a love for cooking.
After attending culinary school in Denver he brought his talents to the Black Hills 25 years ago.
As a consultant, Angel helped open and trained staff for some of the best restaurants in the Black Hills, with his start-up resume including Botticelli’s, Jakes (in Deadwood), Canyon Lake Chophouse and Minerva’s.
He and Amanda started Angel’s Catering 23 years ago, and have operated out of their Omaha Street location for about nine years.
Angel’s is renowned for its green chili, baked beans and barbecue beef, dishes well represented on the new lunch menu.
They have earned Best of the Black Hills — Catering Company nods for the past two years and also won Best Barbecue in 2019.
Their customer following urged them to start a pop-up lunchtime menu, Angel said.
“They kept asking when the next time was we were going to open a restaurant. The next time I told them it was going to be ours, because I’m always opening for someone else and making sure it all goes smoothly,” he said.
Lunchtime traffic, so far driven only by social media publicity, has been brisk, they say.
Angel said it’s good to be back at the stove for the first time since falling ill in August 2018.
“My wife’s been taking care of everything,” Angel said.
Fears that his diagnosis was more dire were not true, Amanda said.
"No cancer," she said. "That's a good thing."
Angel said he still recovering from the health ordeal, and glad to be back to work.
"The rumor mill passed through Rapid City,” he said. “I’m all good."
Regional Health Dermatology moves to Fifth Street Medical Clinic
Regional Health Dermatology in Rapid City has moved to 2805 Fifth St. The clinic was previously located at 717 Meade St.
According to a Regional Health news release, dermatologist Siri Knutsen-Larson, M.D., and the Rapid City dermatology team, including Tandis Hoffman, PA-C, and Sarah Rodolph, DNP, began seeing patients at the Fifth Street Medical Clinic on Jan. 2.
For dermatology patients, a key benefit from the move is that laboratory and imaging services are available-on-site. The Fifth Street Medical Clinic also serves the plastic surgery, general surgery, audiology and urology departments.
Regional Health Dermatology services include diagnosis and advanced treatment of skin cancer using techniques such as Mohs micrographic surgery. Dermatologists also provide up-to-date treatments for acne, psoriasis, eczema and other skin conditions, as well as aesthetic services for the skin.
Rapid City Discount Tire location open
Discount Tire has opened its first location in Rapid City at 825 N. Creek Dr., at the corner of E. Anamosa Street. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Founded in 1960, Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan into the nation’s leading tire retailer. Since 2013, Discount Tire, now based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has opened stores in 11 additional states, surpassing its 1,000th store in 2018.
Including the new Rapid City location, Discount Tire operates two stores in South Dakota, with plans for further expansion over the next couple of years, according to a company news release.
For more information call the new Discount Tire store in Rapid City at (605) 791-0149, or log on at discountti.re/rapidcitysd.
Dress Barn shuttered
Rapid City's Dress Barn store, at the Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center, closed the day after Christmas, according to a text received by its customers.
According to bizjournal.com, the retailer's parent company, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc, announced last May that it would end its Dress Barn retail operations, and closed all of its approximately 650 stores by the end of the year.