Angel's Catering co-owner is back--and serving lunch

He and Amanda started Angel’s Catering 23 years ago, and have operated out of their Omaha Street location for about nine years.

Angel’s is renowned for its green chili, baked beans and barbecue beef, dishes well represented on the new lunch menu.

They have earned Best of the Black Hills — Catering Company nods for the past two years and also won Best Barbecue in 2019.

Their customer following urged them to start a pop-up lunchtime menu, Angel said.

“They kept asking when the next time was we were going to open a restaurant. The next time I told them it was going to be ours, because I’m always opening for someone else and making sure it all goes smoothly,” he said.

Lunchtime traffic, so far driven only by social media publicity, has been brisk, they say.

Angel said it’s good to be back at the stove for the first time since falling ill in August 2018.

“My wife’s been taking care of everything,” Angel said.

Fears that his diagnosis was more dire were not true, Amanda said.

"No cancer," she said. "That's a good thing."