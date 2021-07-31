Animal ordinance, hazard pay back before council Monday

The Rapid City Council will consider one ordinance and have three discussions during its Monday meeting.
Council will see the second first reading of an ordinance dealing with animals. The ordinance was originally proposed in June but continued to the Aug. 2 meeting after multiple pet business owners expressed concerns about the ordinance.
The ordinance includes separate definitions for pet stores, kennels, pet daycares and groomers.
During the meeting, the council is also scheduled to discuss COVID-19 hazard pay for first responders. The item was originally brought up at the July 14 working session after a letter was sent to the council from Police Chief Don Hedrick and Fire Chief Jason Culberson.
Some council members at the Wednesday working session said they heard from other department directors that they believe members of their staff should be eligible for hazard pay as well.
The council will also discuss forming a committee to review the city’s ordinance and policies regarding video lottery licenses. Council approved forming a committee and issuing six additional video lottery licenses during its July 19 meeting.
Council member John Roberts said during the working session that the committee may be more of a working group and could be composed of a few council members, staff from the city attorney’s office, community development and stakeholders in the area.
There are currently 69 licenses issued to businesses with malt beverage licenses, although four are inactive.
There is also scheduled discussion for changing the council’s working sessions. Roberts proposed Wednesday to return to the two-committee structure, which included separate Legal and Finance and Public Works committees.
Council member Laura Armstrong said Wednesday that it also included four meetings to get to the one council meeting. Department directors said the priority for them in the working session meetings is to keep the dialogue open between them and the council during the meetings.
Three intent to lease hearing items will be on Monday’s agenda for intent to lease properties to the Rapid City Midget Football Association, Rushmore Hockey and Skating Association, and the Black Hills Figure Skating Club for Aug. 16.
Council will also see an item to write off uncollectable ambulance patient accounts for $688,029.07. The accounts are past the statute of limitations to enforce collection, patients are deceased, bankruptcy has been filed, or an account is in a mandatory write-off status due to billing regulations.
