Animal ordinance, hazard pay back before council Monday

The council will also discuss forming a committee to review the city’s ordinance and policies regarding video lottery licenses. Council approved forming a committee and issuing six additional video lottery licenses during its July 19 meeting.

Council member John Roberts said during the working session that the committee may be more of a working group and could be composed of a few council members, staff from the city attorney’s office, community development and stakeholders in the area.

There are currently 69 licenses issued to businesses with malt beverage licenses, although four are inactive.

There is also scheduled discussion for changing the council’s working sessions. Roberts proposed Wednesday to return to the two-committee structure, which included separate Legal and Finance and Public Works committees.