Annual homeless count canceled due to pandemic

The annual point-in-time count for the state’s unsheltered homeless population is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sara Hornick, coordinator of homeless services for Volunteers of America - Northern Rockies and Rapid City, said the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition wants to encourage the community to do 21 good deeds in place of the point-in-time count, which is done annually on the last Tuesday of January.
“Our agencies are still being supported ... and people can still benefit from good deeds normally done on that day,” Hornick said.
She said the annual count was canceled due to the pandemic, lack of volunteers, lack of personal protective equipment, and other concerns about the spread of the virus.
She said the vulnerable homeless population is quite large, but the Department of Housing and Urban Development decided against the count.
Hornick said she and other regional coordinators asked the department what the impact will be for not doing the count since it helps determine federal funding. She said they don’t know if they’ll see an impact because of all the allowances being made this year because of the virus and how it would impact next year.
The January 2020 count showed Rapid City had 353 total homeless with 192 unsheltered and 161 sheltered.
Hornick said the sheltered count will still be done on Tuesday.
She said there aren’t specific good deeds they would like to see done but have a idea list of what people can do. Ideas include donating 21 travel sized items to a local organization, volunteering for 21 minutes, hours or days, 21 random acts of kindness, donating $21 to a homeless serving agency, donating 21 pairs of gloves and more.
“Whatever capacity people can give,” Hornick said.
She said people can even just wear green, which is the color for homeless awareness, to show their support.
For more information, people can visit blackhillsregionalhomelesscoalition.com.
