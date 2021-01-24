Annual homeless count canceled due to pandemic

The annual point-in-time count for the state’s unsheltered homeless population is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sara Hornick, coordinator of homeless services for Volunteers of America - Northern Rockies and Rapid City, said the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition wants to encourage the community to do 21 good deeds in place of the point-in-time count, which is done annually on the last Tuesday of January.

“Our agencies are still being supported ... and people can still benefit from good deeds normally done on that day,” Hornick said.

She said the annual count was canceled due to the pandemic, lack of volunteers, lack of personal protective equipment, and other concerns about the spread of the virus.

She said the vulnerable homeless population is quite large, but the Department of Housing and Urban Development decided against the count.

Hornick said she and other regional coordinators asked the department what the impact will be for not doing the count since it helps determine federal funding. She said they don’t know if they’ll see an impact because of all the allowances being made this year because of the virus and how it would impact next year.

