Annual point-in-time count to be completed Sunday

Volunteers will continue counting both sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals through Sunday.

Homeless Coalition Administrator Christina Capobianco said the annual homeless point-in-time count, sometimes referred to as the “pit count,” is a federally mandated practice implemented across the United States.

The data helps identify the amount of funding provided to each state for homeless services.

Capobianco said she thinks there’s going to be a higher number of sheltered homeless this year compared to previous years due to the emergency shelter at the Woyatan Lutheran Church, which opened around New Year’s Day.

“A lot of individuals are seeking shelter there who would otherwise be on the streets,” she said. “We’re going to see a higher number of sheltered homeless because of that, and we’re grateful for it.”

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, those who are sheltered homeless are those who live in an emergency shelter, transitional housing or a program like a hotel or motel voucher program paid for by the government or a non-profit agency.

Capobianco said that does not include those who suffer from housing instability, or those who couch surf or bounce from home to home every few days, weeks or months. She said under the current definition, they would not be considered as homeless.

The definition for unsheltered homeless did change between the last point-in-time count and this year’s count. It typically includes those who live outside, in a vehicle, in an abandoned building or tent. It now includes those living in RVs or campers that don’t have one or more basic needs utility such as heat, electricity, water, a running toilet, or places to bathe or cook.

The Volunteers of America only counted the number of sheltered homeless individuals in January 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, there were a total of 194 sheltered individuals in Rapid City and 817 in the state.

In 2020, there were a total of 353 homeless individuals counted in Rapid City — 161 being sheltered and 192 being unsheltered — with a total of 1,058 in the state.

During the count, groups of four volunteers go throughout the city with clipboards and surveys and count the number of individuals in each situation. They also have coordinated entry cards that allows people to fill out an assessment to connect people to resources. Capobianco said people can also call 1-800-664-1349. She said that number can also lead to resources to prevent homelessness for those at risk of getting evicted.

“If anybody knows anyone who needs help, send them to the Volunteers of America,” she said. “We’re really trying to get the coordinated entry number out so we can get as many people housed as possible.”

Capobianco said the volunteers also hand out hand warmers, socks, hats and other cold weather gear to help during the winter.

She said the organization is doing a count on the Pine Ridge reservation this year, which hasn’t been done over the past few years. She said she expects to see a higher number of unsheltered individuals, although no numbers have come in yet. She said the data must be submitted to HUD by April 1.

Capobianco said there are certain demographics the group is unable to count and that they’re missing. She said they see people come in everyday who need housing services.

“We know the homeless problem is larger than we can count, we’re just trying to make a little bit of a dent in helping get people off the streets and housed,” she said. “Everyone deserves a warm place to stay and warm food in their belly. We want to house as many as we can.”

During the city’s Planning Commission meeting Thursday morning, commissioners discussed businesses and areas that are pulling up bushes to prevent people from sleeping underneath them. Commissioners acknowledged that there is a homeless issue in Rapid City and something must be done. Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said businesses that remove bushes are no longer in compliance with city codes. She also said city staff is looking into amending the code and vetting it through the public and council.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.