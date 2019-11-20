The Black Hills Runners Club will celebrate its 40th anniversary with its annual Turkey Trot run/walk on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 28.
The 5K race is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the old Storybook Island picnic shelter off Canyon Lake Drive near the Rapid City Parks Department office. More than 1,000 runners and walkers have participated in past Turkey Trots, according to Tom Horan of the Black Hills Runners Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register, visit raceentry.com. For those who pre-register, it costs $10 for youth 18 and younger and adult running club members. Adults who are non-members will pay $15 to participate. For families of up to six people, it is $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Registration on race day costs an additional $5.
This year, 400 participants will be selected from a drawing to receive a free Colonial House pie.
The Black Hills Runners Club is a nonprofit. All proceeds from the Turkey Trot are donated back to the community in the form of running scholarships, support for school running programs, and construction and maintenance of tracks and trails.