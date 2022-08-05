Anonymous donor steps up to augment Sturgis Motorcycle Rally charity coffers

STURGIS — Amid the heat and hoopla of Friday’s official opening of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally came potentially good news for local charities which will ultimately share in the proceeds from the event.

At a Friday news conference, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie announced that an anonymous local donor has pledged to match, up to a maximum of $100,000, cash, pledges and deferred gifts to the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund during the 10-day run of the rally.

“It’s fantastic news that a local who lives close to Sturgis, not in Sturgis, but loves everything the community puts on for it, wants to leave a lasting legacy,” Ainslie said.

In 2021, the city of Sturgis established the endowment fund as part of the Black Hills Community Foundation.

Proceeds from a wide range of sources — rally event registration fees, use of certain trademarks, including the rally’s “Winged S” logo and sales of officially licensed merchandise — help build the endowment fund, Ainslie said.

Last year, $80,000 in rally donations was augmented by a $20,000 donation through the BHCF to bring the total to $100,000.

A portion of endowment proceeds are distributed in January through the Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation.

Last year, the city established the endowment fund with the goal of building it to become financially self-sufficient.

“The City Council wanted to ensure that there would be a lasting legacy for future generations of the rally,” Anslie said. “Who knows in 20 years what the profitability of the rally will be like."

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally runs through Aug. 14.