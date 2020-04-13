Another record day for confirmed coronavirus cases in South Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The rapid rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Dakota continued Monday with 138 new cases announced.

Minnehaha County continues to be the hot spot — with 127 of the 138 new cases being found there. This is the second day in a row that South Dakota had a record more than 100 new infections in one day after 90 were announced Saturday and 89 on Friday.

The state has a total of 868 cases reported with 207 recovered — up 10 from Sunday. There have been 44 people hospitalized — an increase of one — and six people have died in the state.

West River cases remained steady. One new case was reported in Pennington County — there have been nine cases here with five patients recovered. There are still nine cases in Lawrence, one in Meade and one in Fall River counties.

The vast majority of cases are in Minnehaha County with 654 of the 868 cases. Lincoln County saw confirmed cases increase by four to 50 and Yankton County increased two to 22 cases in Monday's report.