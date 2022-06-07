 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

AP projection: Rep. Dusty Johnson wins over Taffy Howard

  • Updated
  • 0
060822-Dusty Johnson.JPG

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., waves to vehicles at the West Boulevard and Omaha Street intersection on Tuesday morning in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

WASHINGTON | Dusty Johnson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in South Dakota.

Johnson defeated state lawmaker Taffy Howard in the Republican primary for the state’s lone House spot. The $300,000 Howard's campaign raised was dwarfed by Johnson’s $1.8 million, but a number of national political action committees spent money in the race as it began to look competitive.

The congressman has taken a measured approach on most issues and has touted his work with a bipartisan group of lawmakers called the Problem Solvers Caucus. Howard has tried to challenge him from the right, creating a primary race that will show just how strong the more extreme wing of the Republican Party has grown in South Dakota.

For more details, see this story.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 4

Your Two Cents for June 4

Both school and Rapid City administrators need to brag about the retirement benefits, not just pay. The South Dakota State Retirement plan is …

Watch Now: Related Video

Visually-impaired Syrian teenager aims for international stardom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News