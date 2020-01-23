AP: Vikings make Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski's departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The widely expected move was confirmed Thursday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement. Kubiak was as an offensive adviser and assistant to head coach Mike Zimmer this season, as the Vikings reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kubiak's playbook, as directed by Stefanski in his first full season on the job, provided a clear boost for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense. The Vikings were eighth in the league with an average of 25.4 points a game, after ranking 19th in 2018.

"I like the scheme," Zimmer said last week. "I like the continuity that we have offensively with the coaches, and I feel like if we add a couple more pieces and continue to work on the execution of staying with the same play calls, the same system, the same motions and formations and things like that, it'll definitely help the offensive players."

