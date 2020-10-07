Apartment-complex projects boost city's building permit numbers for September

Spurred by three projects that will add 168 apartments to the city’s housing stock, Rapid City issued $40 million in building permits in September, making it the best September ever in terms of permit valuation, according to a news release.

The 950 permits issued last month also was the third-most permits issued for any month in Rapid City, surpassed only by the 1,146 permits issued in October 2013 and 1,000 permits issued for September 2013. It also was the second biggest September for permits issued in Rapid City.

Through September, 4,246 building permits have been issued in 2020 in Rapid City, which surpasses permit totals issued each year from 2015 to 2019. Last year, 3,974 permits were issued in the city. The valuation total through September 2020 is nearly $199 million.

"We are extremely pleased with the amount of continued building activity going on in Rapid City," Ken Young, the city's Department of Community Development director, said in a news release. "We continue to be impressed with the amount of work going on, whether it's do-it-yourself and roofing projects to the building of homes, apartment complexes and other areas."

Top permits issued in September include:

Lloyd Construction Company for a 96-unit apartment complex at 1466 Catron Boulevard — $7,509,108;

Lloyd Construction Company for 36-unit complexes at 1330 Catron Boulevard and 1442 Catron Boulevard — $2,815,915 apiece;

Rapid City Area Schools for renovations at West Middle School, 1003 Soo San Drive — $1,872,120;

Site improvements including a parking lot at Shepherd Meadows, a manufactured home community at 1770 E. Philadelphia — $1,700,000.

